Ready. Set. Go! All About Events announces wedding planning season

The award-winning All About Events team has been a long-time favorite for helping brides organize details of their weddings. Post this

Getting ready — Save the date reservations with the wedding planner, the venue, caterer, band or DJ, the officiant, and wedding rentals as soon as possible. Wedding professionals and venues are often reserved up to a year in advance. The earlier the reservations are made, the better the chance of getting the favorite location and other professional services.

Talk to the baker to learn how far in advance a reservation is needed for the wedding cake to be ready and delivered.

Is the wedding or reception outdoors?

Decide what kind of tents and other equipment are needed.

Make a list of furnishings, catering and dining supplies, and accessories that help make the day. The San Luis Obispo wedding rental company's website has a comprehensive list and descriptions of everything needed.

wedding rental company's website has a comprehensive list and descriptions of everything needed. Have an idea of how many guests are being invited. The guest list can come later, but an approximate total number determines the number of tables, chairs, table settings, beverage glasses, and other accessories that will be needed.

The approximate number of guests also tells the caterer how much food needs to be prepared.

Are the rehearsal dinner and wedding dinner buffet or sit-down? Knowing beforehand helps the caterer plan for staff and other resources early enough to avoid last-minute staff issues.

Getting set — Early reservations serve two important purposes:

Make sure the needed venue and services are available.

Help the bride and wedding professionals plan far enough ahead of time to schedule their time and resources efficiently.

Helps reduce stress as the wedding day gets closer.

The award-winning All About Events team has been a long-time favorite for helping brides organize details of their weddings. The team's working relationship with wedding professionals, venues, caterers, makes All About Events the premier wedding rental supplier in San Luis Obispo County.

Here are some tips to help decide what needs to be rented for the wedding:

Make a list of the pre-wedding and wedding-day activities.

Include what the venue supplies for each event, such as: Is a kitchen available for the caterer's use? Does the venue provide tables and chairs for the reception? Is there a stage for the band or DJ?

Does the venue or caterer supply table settings, glassware, and table linens?

What events of the day are outside and what kinds of furnishings and accessories are needed?

What other kinds of extras are going to make the day perfect? A dance floor? A stage? A bar? Tents and what styles?

All About Events has a complete inventory of furnishings in a variety of styles, China and table settings, including tablecloths and napkins, serving ware, glassware, catering equipment, portable bars, dance floors, stages, tents, and more.

Set up and breakdown are included in the rental.

The company's online quote process makes planning even easier.

Check out the available rentals on the All About Events website. While browsing the website, be sure to check out their "Look Book" for great ideas.

All About Events

2212 Golden Hill Rd,

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 239-7777

Media Contact

Jackie Iddings, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE All About Events