Ready, Willing and ABLE Program Expands Statewide with Launch of Foundation Skills Apprenticeship Initiative

"This initiative puts equity into action—matching skills with opportunity, and talent with training," said Mark Erlichman, Special Advisor to the Directorate, Department of Rehabilitation. Post this

"The expansion of the RWA program and our continued partnership enables DOR to introduce this unique, real-world experience opportunity with multiple career pathways to more people with disabilities throughout the state," said Mark Erlichman, Special Advisor to the Directorate, Department of Rehabilitation. "This initiative puts equity into action—matching skills with opportunity, and talent with training."

The initiative is designed to not only provide industry-recognized credentials and training but to ensure that apprenticeships are accessible, inclusive, and regionally supported across five California regions:

North/Far North – Including Yreka, Redding , Eureka , Red Bluff , Lakeport , and Ukiah , Modoc , Chico , and Susanville

, , , , and , , , and North Central – Including Sacramento, Stockton , Auburn , Modesto , Merced , Bakersfield , Fresno , Woodland and Grass Valley

, , , , , , and San Francisco Bay Area

Riverside , San Bernardino , Van Nuys , Pasadena , and Burbank

, , , , and Los Angeles , Orange County , and San Diego

RWA was introduced in 2022 as a pilot program and successfully connected people with disabilities to sustainable, well-paid career paths, primarily in allied healthcare. Now, building on that success, the program is being scaled statewide and broadened to include an even greater range of sectors, including:

Agriculture

Advanced Manufacturing

Healthcare and Wellness

Hospitality and Tourism

Information Technology (IT)

Environmental and Renewable Energy

Traditional Trades

Transportation and Logistics

For employers interested in establishing paid registered apprenticeship programs modeled after the RWA program, IWSI America is hosting a series of regional and sector-specific roundtables to discuss workforce needs and how the RWA program can help. Program highlights include:

Targeted Support and Mentoring: Each apprentice receives tailored mentoring and coaching, with a minimum of two one-on-one sessions annually, totaling over 400 mentoring sessions each year statewide.

Regional Implementation Strategy (2025–2027): IWSI will lead regional town halls to assess workforce needs, identify apprenticeship opportunities, and engage employers and education providers.

Employer and Educator Partnerships: IWSI will act as program sponsor and provide technical assistance, reducing administrative burdens for employers and creating clear pathways from classroom to career.

Industry Certifications: Apprentices will pursue industry-recognized certifications that improve their career mobility and long-term earning potential.

Data-Driven Impact: Quarterly evaluations will track participant outcomes, with aggregated data informing ongoing improvements, employer engagement, and public awareness campaigns.

This expansion comes at a crucial time, as the employment rate for individuals with disabilities remains drastically higher than for those without. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for people with a disability (7.2 percent) is more than twice the rate of those without a disability, which is 3.5 percent.. But the benefits of inclusion are mutual: for instance, a 2023 report published by Harvard Business Review concluded that "innovative companies are demonstrating that including people with disabilities can lead to real competitive advantage."

For more information about the Ready, Willing and ABLE Foundation Skills Apprenticeship program and how to get involved as a participant or employer, visit https://www.readywillingable.us.

About IWSI America

The Institute for Workplace Skills and Innovation (IWSI) America is a work development organization that empowers enterprising businesses, nonprofits and government agencies by unlocking the full potential of our most prized assets: people. For more than two decades IWSI America has worked with individual employers as well as states and localities to establish and help build modern, sustainable apprenticeship programs. IWSI also serves as advisor on the design and implementation of such new programs to assist non-profit and for-profit entities in growing pipelines of talent to meet the needs of a dynamic workforce in a rapidly changing work environment. Learn more at https://www.iwsiamerica.org/

About DOR

The California Department of Rehabilitation works in partnership with consumers and other stakeholders to provide services and advocacy resulting in employment, independent living, and equality for individuals with disabilities. Visit the California Department of Rehabilitation Website. Follow us: Instagram, X(Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn

Media Contact

Alex Rush (on behalf of IWSI America), IWSI America, 1 7186643517, [email protected], https://www.iwsiamerica.org/

SOURCE IWSI America