Ready.Set.Van. Takes the Road to the Future with its First-Ever EV Charging Capable Camper Van Conversion

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ready.Set.Van., a leading name in the van conversion industry, is proud to announce a groundbreaking development in the world of camper van conversions - the introduction of their first Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Capable Camper Van.
This pioneering step forward underscores Ready.Set.Van.'s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and meeting the evolving needs of the modern traveler. With a rapidly growing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions, the company is leading the way in addressing these concerns in the camper van market.
The EV Charging Capable Camper Van boasts a range of impressive features that cater to eco-conscious travelers and van life enthusiasts. Some of the key highlights include:
- Utilize Charging Infrastructure: Using equipment to take advantage of existing, state-of-the-art EV charging infrastructure, it's easier than ever to keep the camper's living space charged while traveling.
- Solar Integration: Ready.Set.Van. has integrated a solar charging system to harness the power of the sun, further reducing the van's carbon footprint while ensuring travelers are self-sufficient in remote locations.
- Cutting-Edge Technology: The EV Charging Capable Camper Van features an array of high-tech amenities, including smart home controls, advanced energy management, and the latest in eco-friendly appliances.
- Exceptional Comfort: The van conversion retains Ready.Set.Van.'s signature attention to detail, ensuring that travelers enjoy the highest level of comfort, convenience, and functionality.
Ready.Set.Van.'s dedication to sustainability extends beyond the vehicles themselves. The company is also actively involved in planting trees and reducing its carbon footprint through various environmental initiatives.
