Real AI B.V. and Progressio Solutions Join Forces to Revolutionize AI in MENA Region

ASSEN, Netherlands, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the Invest EU Egypt Conference, inaugurated by the European Commission's H.E. President Ursula von der Leyen and H.H. President Sisi in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday, 29th June 2024, it was announced that Real AI has entered into a strategic partnership with Progressio Solutions.

Real AI B.V., a leading AI company based in the Netherlands, and Progressio Solutions, a premier R&D, Consulting and Design powerhouse in Cairo, Egypt, announced today a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the AI landscape across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This groundbreaking collaboration will combine Real AI B.V.'s cutting-edge AI technologies with Progressio Solutions' deep regional expertise and robust Research &Development capabilities. The partnership is set to accelerate AI innovation and adoption in key markets including Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Oman, and Qatar.

"Real AI B.V. and Progressio Solutions have joined forces to create an AI powerhouse that will not only advance the Egyptian AI ecosystem, but also serve the broader MENA market with unprecedented capabilities," said Tarry Singh, CEO of Real AI B.V. "By leveraging our joint strengths, we're poised to deliver groundbreaking AI solutions in Robotics, AR/VR, and especially in the rapidly evolving field of Generative AI."

The alliance will focus on bringing secure, private, and localized Generative AI solutions to both institutional and commercial clients across the region. This initiative builds on Real AI B.V.'s recent announcement of developing Europe's premier open-source, human-centric large language model (LLM), ensuring that cutting-edge AI technologies are tailored to meet the specific needs and regulatory requirements of the MENA region.

Yoeil Ashraf, CEO of Progressio Solutions, added, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the MENA region's AI journey. By combining Progressio's deep understanding of local markets with Real AI B.V.'s advanced AI platforms, we're set to unlock unprecedented value for our clients and partners across various sectors. This partnership will also allow us to expand our R&D capabilities in Egypt and the Middle East, driven by Egyptians for Egyptians, thereby enhancing our service offerings throughout the region."

The partnership aims to:

Establish a center of excellence for AI research and development in Cairo , fostering local talent and innovation.

, fostering local talent and innovation. Develop and deploy custom AI solutions for key industries including finance, healthcare, and government services.

Launch a series of AI-powered products specifically designed for the MENA market, with a focus on Arabic language processing and cultural adaptation.

Provide comprehensive AI consulting and implementation services to businesses and organizations across the region.

With ambitious growth plans, the partnership expects to double its AI-related revenues in the MENA region within the next three years and help create over 500 high-skilled jobs directly from this partnership in AI and related fields as well as impact One Million Egyptians through our capacity building and community programs.

"Our vision is to position the MENA region as a global AI hub," continued Tarry Singh of Real AI B.V. "By bringing our European-built, secure, and ethical AI technologies to the region and combining them with Progressio's local insights, we're not just serving the market – we're actively shaping the future of AI in this dynamic part of the world."

This strategic alliance between Real AI B.V. and Progressio Solutions represents a significant step forward in bringing advanced, responsible AI technologies to the MENA region, promising to drive innovation, economic growth, and technological advancement across multiple sectors.

About REAL AI B.V.

REAL AI is dedicated to developing innovative solutions and products across various sectors, including healthcare, energy, environment, education, banking, and services. The company's focus on simplifying AI enables clients to assess, transform, and grow their data assets. The company incubates projects to revolutionize industry verticals with transformative, explainable, and impactful AI, having conducted EU-funded projects in Healthcare, Ethics and Energy. Among its notable endeavors is "Project Hominis" focuses on developing a human-centric, bias-free multi-verse model to enable equitable participation in society, exemplifying their commitment to ethical and explainable AI

About Progressio Solutions

Progressio Solutions is a tech R&D company committed to transforming the region's technological landscape one product at a time. The company envisions a future where the Middle East is a hub of self-sufficiency, renowned for its exceptional products and cutting-edge scientific advancements. Powered by its Tech, Creative, and Consulting Houses, Progressio operates horizontally across various technologies, and its innovative solutions span industries such as healthcare, education, and supply chain. Currently, Progressio is intensively focusing on AI with its forthcoming initiative, 'Project AI/AR,' which aims to combine AI and AR to deliver transformative solutions not only for the Middle East but for the global market.

For more information on Real AI B.V., please visit https://www.realai.eu. If you would like to know more about the project, please visit https://hominis.io. And for more information on Progressio solutions, please visit https://progressiosolutions.com/

