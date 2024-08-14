Real Estate Accounting Firm REA.co Ranks No. 277 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at REA.co. We set out to redefine real estate accounting by providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to large portfolio owners and property managers. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"Achieving this milestone is not just a testament to our growth but a reflection of the trust and loyalty our clients have placed in us," said Adam Eatros, co-founder of REA.co. "We are deeply committed to continuing to innovate and provide the highest level of service to help our clients navigate the complexities of real estate accounting. This recognition motivates us to strive for even greater heights as we continue to expand our suite of service offerings."

REA provides specialized outsourced bookkeeping services tailored for property managers and real estate investors. Their expert team ensures every transaction is meticulously accounted for, delivering accurate financial reports and on-time payments. With a deep understanding of best-in-class accounting technologies, up-to-date accounting practices, and the unique aspects of the real estate industry, REA helps simplify accounting complexities, allowing clients to focus on growing their portfolios. REA becomes your in-house accounting team at a fraction of the cost, offering unparalleled customer service and delivering value in weeks.

More about REA.co

REA.co is one of the largest real estate accounting firms in the United States, providing specialized outsourced bookkeeping services for property managers and real estate investors. REA.co manages the accounting for over 100,000 residential units and 20 million square feet of commercial space. By leveraging cutting-edge accounting technologies and real estate industry expertise, REA.co simplifies complex accounting tasks, delivering accurate, on-time financial reports every month. Our experienced team functions as an in-house accounting department, seamlessly integrating with leading property management software such as AppFolio, Yardi, Buildium, and Rent Manager. For more information, visit REA.co.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Adam Eatros, REA.co, 1 (858) 358-6008, [email protected] , https://www.rea.co

SOURCE REA.co