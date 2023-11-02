Real Estate Business Analytics Lands Multi-million Dollar Growth Funding Package From Decathlon Capital Partners

Revenue-based transaction will fund REBA's expansion through an innovative, shareholder-friendly financing structure

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real Estate Business Analytics (REBA), a rapidly-growing data analytics company focused on the multifamily industry, has landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners. Details of the multi-million dollar revenue-based funding transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, REBA will use the funding to drive new product development and expand customer support and operational growth. REBA is a data analytics and insights platform that consolidates data from multiple systems of record into one single source, leading rental housing teams to actionable insights so that they can make smarter decisions faster.

Donald Davidoff, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of REBA, said REBA allows its users to make data-driven decisions based on predictive analytics, historicals, and trends. "With REBA, rental housing owners, operators, and fee managers have business insights, budgeting forecasting, and intuitive rent prices at the speed of curiosity," Davidoff said. "This solution allows them to spend less time gathering data or basing decisions off of educated guesswork."

Chris Brust, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of REBA, said Decathlon's dilution-free, company-friendly funding gives REBA the flexibility to continue its growth in the market space they are targeting. "Decathlon understands our mission to change how the multifamily industry uses data within the broader rental housing market," Brust said. "We're excited to be partnering with them, while also maintaining control of the company, equity, and ownership." REBA will repay its investment from Decathlon Capital Partners through its future revenues.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Decathlon is sure that REBA will continue its growth in the data analytics space, especially as it continues to expand its product line. "With an already impressive collection of services, we stand behind REBA and its mission to change the way the rental housing industry uses data," Borchers said. "We cannot wait to see what the future holds for REBA."

Real Estate Business Analytics is on a mission to change the way the multifamily industry uses data. REBA helps multifamily leaders ask insightful questions about their business by giving them access to all their data in one central location. We do this by offering a suite of business intelligence, budget and pricing and revenue management solutions that gather data & deliver insights so you can unlock your aha moments and make better decisions, faster. With REBA, you can eliminate Excel hell, bad data, legacy systems, and analysis paralysis with tools built by multifamily for multifamily. Visit http://www.GetREBA.com for more information.

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

