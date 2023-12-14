Real Estate Developer Tree Frog Hotels LLC Chooses SiteSeer Pro Software for Site Selection

SiteSeer will give us insight into the demographics and market potential around the sites we are evaluating. The big data that powers SiteSeer makes it a valuable tool that will help us make more informed site selection decisions as we go forward. Post this

"SiteSeer will give us insight into the demographics and market potential around the sites we are evaluating," says Dave Wallace, co-founder and principal of Tree Frog Hotels. "The big data that powers SiteSeer makes it a valuable tool that will help us make more informed site selection decisions as we go forward."

"We're looking forward to working with the Tree Frog Hotels team as they use SiteSeer to fulfill their vision," says Lance Blick, director of business development for SiteSeer Technologies. "Our tools like Site Scorecards and Model Builder with location profile templates allow our real estate developer users to carefully evaluate locations, and our many quality data sources enhance that analysis."

Learn more about Tree Frog Hotels at treefroghotels.com.

ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES

SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions with features and tools that include mapping, trade area analysis, demographics, customer analytics, custom reporting, analytics, model building, hot spots, site scorecards and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro with Retail match and Match Score) and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at www.siteseer.com.

