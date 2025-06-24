Real Estate Development Firm, the Otis Company, Enhances Analytics Functionality with Void Analysis by SiteSeer

Void Analysis helps us generate ideas for possible tenants in markets that are newer to us, but most importantly, it allows us to use the same type of data-driven analytics that retailers use to decide where to open new locations. Post this

Jim Otis, founder and president of the Otis Company, says his team sought a tool to identify the best tenants for the firm's development projects. "Void Analysis helps us generate ideas for possible tenants in markets that are newer to us, but most importantly, it allows us to use the same type of data-driven analytics that retailers use to decide where to open new locations," says Jim. "SiteSeer's Void Analysis tells us what businesses are a great match for a site and prevents us from wasting time pursuing retailers that wouldn't consider that site based on their typical site selection profile. The tool helps us hit the ground running and recruit the best and most feasible retail tenants for our projects."

"Void Analysis is trusted by savvy commercial real estate brokers and developers who believe in the importance of location intelligence to optimize project value," says Lance Blick, director of business development for SiteSeer Technologies. "The Otis Company is smart and strategic in their approach to retail development, and we are confident that they will gain valuable insights into untapped retail potential and market fit with Void Analysis. They're a pleasure to work with, and we're excited to see what the tool can do for their business."

A Void Analysis subscription includes unlimited reports. Those reports provide users a list of chain businesses that are not inside a defined trade area and details like average store/location size, total locations in the U.S., total locations in the search area, distance to nearest location, contact information, and more. Each tenant in the report is assigned a Match Score to quantify how similar the site is to that chain's typical site. If the user enters a site's existing cotenants, the Void Analysis report also includes a Cotenant Score for each chain business listed, which ranks how often the chain co-locates with the entered cotenant type.

The Otis Company Vice President Nick Otis says that the firm is also helping several national franchise brands that are seeking to move into new markets. "We're a dedicated growth partner for companies seeking to expand their footprints quickly, whether the retailer needs build-to-suit locations or second-generation sites," Nick says. "We are already using Void Analysis to show those clients unbiased data that proves when a site matches their specifications. SiteSeer's Void Analysis reports are clean, user friendly, and easy to read. The tool gives us a starting point for tenant recruitment."

SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides software and professional services for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven site selection and market intelligence decisions. SiteSeer's features and tools include mapping, trade area analysis, demographics, customer analytics, competitive assessment, custom reporting, white space analysis, territory optimization, model building, hot spots, site scorecards, and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro with Retail Match and Match Score) and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at www.siteseer.com.

