Real Estate Expert, Industry Coach Launches Latinas in Construction Book Series; Anthology features stories of challenges, successes of 16 professionals

"I wanted to create this anthology because in the construction industry women are not spotlighted," said Hernandez, who is also a national director of NHCA National Hispanic Contractor Alliance. "By doing this book, we can shine a light on these amazing women in this field and share their success."

Statistics reveal that many Latinas are much involved in construction. According to a recent Washington Post article that cites data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics "their numbers in construction have soared 117 percent over the past six years." As of 2020, the Bureau shows that 30% of construction workers were Hispanic.

The anthology's contributing authors are the following:

Sheyla Padilla

Carmen Chucrala

Ginger Sepulveda

Edith Yanez

Darlene Martinez

Patricia Bonilla

Janet Paredes

Jeysi Zuniga

Jennifer Vollbrecht

Andrea Vigil

Vanessa Delgado

Estefania Roa

Victoria Busch

Lina Garcia Seabold

Patty Ortega

Rosie Rodriguez

Hernandez said that some of the stories readers will see include someone who is working for NASA, another who is an electrician with Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and another who is in charge of an 100-unit low-income housing project.

"I want women to read their stories and see themselves in them," she said. "I want them to get the inspiration they need to take action and make a change. And for the women that are already in the field, I want them to hold that door of opportunity open for other women that are coming in behind them."

The book is available on Amazon. For more information about this book, visit https://latinasinconstructionseries.com/.

