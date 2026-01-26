Real Estate Foresight (REF) Launches 14th Annual China Property Outlook

"China housing is shrinking into a healthier, more rational market. The shift is painful, with no quick rebound. Our 14th Annual China Property Outlook, '10 Distinctions,' offers a higher-resolution, nuanced view." —Robert Ciemniak, Founder-Chief Analyst, Real Estate Foresight (REF) Post this

The Real Estate Foresight research is intended for investors, fund managers and lenders, seeking differentiated and data-driven perspectives on China property.

2026 FORECAST

Real Estate Foresight forecasts new-home sales will decline 2.5% year-on-year in 2026, while new starts will fall 15%. By comparison, the full year 2025 recorded declines of 9.2% and 20%, respectively. 'New home sales' refers to the national 'commercial residential' new home sales in Gross Floor Area, using China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

"China housing is shrinking into a smaller, healthier, more rational market. The shift is painful, with no quick rebound. Our 14th Annual China Property Outlook, '10 Distinctions,' offers a higher-resolution, nuanced view." —Robert Ciemniak, Founder & Chief Analyst, Real Estate Foresight (REF)

WHAT '10 DISTINCTIONS' EXAMINES

With the '10 Distinctions' theme, Real Estate Foresight takes a closer data-driven look at several divergences beneath headline statistics, such as:

Primary vs. secondary market dynamics

Pre-sales vs. completed-unit sales performance

Delivery progress vs. new sales trends

Differences between national aggregates and specific cities and market segments

The full presentation and seminar materials are available to REF subscribers.

SMALL-GROUP SEMINARS IN HONG KONG AND LONDON

As part of the 14th Annual China Property Outlook, Real Estate Foresight is hosting a series of small-group discussions with market participants in Hong Kong (January 29, 2026) and London (February 5, 2026) to share and discuss the outlook and key themes for China housing in 2026

ABOUT REAL ESTATE FORESIGHT (REF)

Real Estate Foresight (REF), established in 2012 and based in Hong Kong SAR, specialises in research on China housing markets, helping foreign investors, fund managers, lenders, and developers form a finer and data-driven view on the sector.

Real Estate Foresight (REF) services include China Forecast research subscription, a Signallium(TM) China Property web-based market intelligence 'terminal', and bespoke research projects, ranging from due diligence on specific projects/developers' portfolios to strategy and thematic papers.

