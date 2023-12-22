Real Estate Industry Under Attack: Florida Broker Fights Back

As good as Simonetta thinks the real estate business is today, "I want it to be better tomorrow," he said. Post this

Philip Simonetta, who is the Broker-Owner of Pier 21 Realty, LLC., and The Florida Real Estate School By Pier 21 Realty is now offering his apprenticeship program free to all agents who join his brokerage. In addition if you are thinking of beginning a career in real estate he has designed a program to educate you as a student and then hire, mentor and train you as an agent.

The program Philip has created is hands down the most effective and comprehensive in the real estate industry. One of Philip's favorite quotes is numbers don't lie, people do. Find out the facts for yourself and discuss your options today.

To be part of this event, current agents you will have to be registered as an active agent with Pier 21 Realty, LLC. prior to 02/03/2024. You can schedule a confidential new agent interview on Zoom with Philip Simonetta directly at www.PhilipSimonetta.com . You can also call 1-844-474-3721 and speak to Philip directly to schedule a time.

THE PROGRAM BEGINS 02/05/2024 FROM 6PM-8PM AND CONTINUES THE SAME TIME ON MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS THROUGH 03/01/2023 LIVE ON ZOOM.

Media Contact

PHILIP SIMONETTA, PIER 21 REALTY, LLC., 1 844-474-3721 1, [email protected], https://www.pier21realty.com/

SOURCE PIER 21 REALTY, LLC.