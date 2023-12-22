Real Estate Industry Under Attack: Florida Broker Fights Back

We are a family owned & operated real estate brokerage and real estate school in the state of Florida. Philip Simonetta (Father & Licensed Broker & Instructor FL, Licensed Broker NC and TN) , and Aiden Simonetta (Son & Licensed Broker & Instructor FL) are creating this channel to share with the world our journey in the real estate business and life. Philip, for over two decades has been in all aspects of the real estate business, business consulting and operation, as well as the night club and restaurant industry. After many years in the real estate business Philip Simonetta opened his own real estate brokerage in 2021 followed by a Florida real estate school. At about the same time his son Aiden graduated from college and decided to get his real estate license to begin working with his father to learn the real estate business from square one.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The real estate industry is in the middle of a renaissance. The industry is under attack from major career ending lawsuits, we are in an unprecedented market shift and there are so many unqualified people singing and dancing on social media giving bad advice who have not closed more than 5 deals in their lives.
If you are serious about being a successful agent here is your opportunity to learn from and work with a broker and brokerage ranked top 5% in transactions in the state of Florida and ranked in the top 15% in transactions nationwide.
Philip Simonetta, who is the Broker-Owner of Pier 21 Realty, LLC., and The Florida Real Estate School By Pier 21 Realty is now offering his apprenticeship program free to all agents who join his brokerage. In addition if you are thinking of beginning a career in real estate he has designed a program to educate you as a student and then hire, mentor and train you as an agent.
The program Philip has created is hands down the most effective and comprehensive in the real estate industry. One of Philip's favorite quotes is numbers don't lie, people do. Find out the facts for yourself and discuss your options today.
To be part of this event, current agents you will have to be registered as an active agent with Pier 21 Realty, LLC. prior to 02/03/2024. You can schedule a confidential new agent interview on Zoom with Philip Simonetta directly at www.PhilipSimonetta.com . You can also call 1-844-474-3721 and speak to Philip directly to schedule a time.
THE PROGRAM BEGINS 02/05/2024 FROM 6PM-8PM AND CONTINUES THE SAME TIME ON MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS THROUGH 03/01/2023 LIVE ON ZOOM.
PHILIP SIMONETTA, PIER 21 REALTY, LLC., 1 844-474-3721 1, [email protected], https://www.pier21realty.com/
