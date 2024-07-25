Real Estate Investor Scott Asner Celebrates National Hire A Veteran Day

"To all veterans, I thank you whole-heartedly for your service and your courage. All of us must be committed to supporting our veterans by recognizing the unique strengths they offer to any employer." Post this

Veterans possess a wealth of experience, discipline, and leadership qualities. Their ability to adapt, their problem-solving skills, and their dedication to teamwork align perfectly with any company's core mission. And every year, according to the Department of Labor, approximately 200,000 men and women leave military service and return to civilian life.

Our veterans have sacrificed so much to protect our freedoms. In June, we commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day, which reminded all of us how much we owe to our brave soldiers. It is the right thing to do to, in return, provide opportunities for them to thrive in their post-military careers.

By hiring veterans, we not only honor their service but also enrich our teams with their diverse experiences and perspectives.

"On this National Hire A Veteran Day, I urge my fellow business leaders to consider the incredible value veterans can bring to their organizations," Asner said. "To all veterans, I thank you whole-heartedly for your service and your courage. All of us must be committed to supporting our veterans by recognizing the unique strengths they offer to any employer."

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). Having earned his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management profession. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide –more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties. For more information about Scott Asner, please visit https://scottasner.com/.

