Real Estate Investor Scott Asner Takes Opportunity of Self-Care Awareness Month to Stress the Importance of Wellness and Balance

"Self-care is not a luxury; it's a necessity," Asner said. "In the competitive landscape of real estate investment, where the pressures can be immense, maintaining a healthy balance between work and personal life is vital. By prioritizing self-care, individuals can enhance their productivity, creativity, and resilience. This month, I encourage everyone to reflect on their self-care practices and make intentional efforts to incorporate wellness into their lives."

Self-Care Awareness Month is an opportunity to focus on various aspects of well-being, including mental health, physical health, and emotional stability. Asner emphasizes that self-care can take many forms, from regular exercise and healthy eating to mindfulness and seeking professional support when needed.

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). Having earned his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management profession. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide –more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties. For more information about Scott Asner, please visit http://www.scottasner.com.

