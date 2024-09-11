Real Estate Investors Connect with Motivated Sellers Faster Using smrtPhone All-in-One Phone Platform

The fact that smrtPhone directly integrates with our CRM makes a huge difference in terms of data integrity and timeliness - two things Invelo customers depend on. It's a perfect fit. - Justin Silverio, CEO of Invelo Post this

Invelo Founder and CEO Justin Silverio agrees that the new integration saves valuable time, which enables clients to pursue more opportunities with the same resources. "Everything we're doing at Invelo is focused on quality data paired with effective tools, helping our customers save time and improve their business. When you add in the ease of the smrtPhone integration and the abundance of communication data, the ability to win more deals increases substantially. The fact that smrtPhone directly integrates with our CRM makes a huge difference in terms of data integrity and timeliness - two things Invelo customers depend on. It's a perfect fit."

To access the integration, Invelo users must be on a Growth or Professional level subscription. Highlights of the smrtPhone integration include:

One-click calling and texting from inside Invelo

Free Video Calling for all users

Customizable communication KPI metrics

Mobile App with seamless sync to the CRM

smrtDialer integrated multi-line power dialer (coming soon!)

Advanced communication options including Call Monitoring, Geo-Caller ID and Conference Calling

Live, human support every business day

SMS automation for marketing (coming soon!)

Learn more about smrtPhone, Invelo, the partnership and how the integration works during a joint webinar on October 3, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Register for the webinar here.

About smrtStudio Global, Inc.

smrtStudio Global, Inc. is the developer of smrtPhone, an all-in-one phone system that allows sales-driven businesses to make more calls, send more texts, and close more deals. The cloud-based phone, video calling, multi-line power dialer, full-featured mobile app, customizable call flows, and a robust suite of user management tools flex and grow with you. Focused on delivering deep integration with your CRM, smrtPhone powers greater automation, reduces time spent on clerical tasks, and gives valuable insight enabling you to do business better. Learn more at smrtPhone.io.

About Invelo

Invelo is a platform that supports an investor's full sales and marketing cycle, including tools for prospecting, lead generation and closing deals. Built by real estate investors for real estate investors, Invelo is an all-in-one platform that includes features such as List Builder, CRM, Skip Tracing, Marketing, Team Management, and world class Support and Education. For more information, visit inveloapp.com.

