Real Estate Investors Using Realeflow CRM Drive Up Success Rate Using smrtPhone All-in-One Phone Platform

Realeflow Founder & CEO Greg Clement adds, "smrtPhone helps our customers connect to more leads each day, and track the success rate of their communication efforts. At Realeflow, we use AI to market to customers at the right time. Bringing in smrtPhone as a fully integrated phone system just made sense."

Highlights of the smrtPhone integration include:

One-click calling and texting from inside Realeflow

Agent, Phone Number, and Communication KPI metrics

Mobile App with seamless sync to the CRM

Multi-line power dialing that pushes only active leads into the CRM

Advanced communication options including Call Monitoring, Geo-Caller ID, and Group Calling

Learn about the benefits of the partnership and how the integration works during a smrtPhone and Realeflow joint webinar, scheduled for June 4, 2024, at 2pm ET/ 11am PT. Register for the webinar here.

About smrtStudio Global, Inc.

smrtStudio Global, Inc. is the developer of smrtPhone, an all-in-one phone system that allows sales-driven businesses to make more calls, send more texts, and close more deals. The cloud-based phone, multi-line power dialer, full-featured mobile app, customizable call flows, and a robust suite of user management tools flex and grow with you. Focused on delivering deep integration with your CRM, smrtPhone powers greater automation, reduces time spent on clerical tasks, and gives valuable insight enabling you to do business better. Learn more at smrtPhone.io.

About Realeflow

Realeflow is an all-in-one Real Estate Investing Platform. The CRM comes with all the tools needed to automate lead generation and marketing for your business, plus intuitive automation tools to maximize every investing opportunity and close more deals. Learn more at Realeflow.com.

Media Contact

Ellen Sluder, smrtPhone, 1 914-350-4966, [email protected], smrtPhone.io

