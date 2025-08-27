Real Estate Leader John S. Finn, Jr. Appointed Trustee of the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust

"Mr. Finn's deep commitment to equity and community-driven development makes him an ideal steward of Maggie Walker's legacy." Post this

MWCLT is named in honor of Maggie Lena Walker, a Richmond trailblazer and the first woman of color in the U.S. to charter a bank. The organization carries forward her legacy by creating and preserving permanently affordable homes across the region. MWCLT employs a community land trust model to ensure that working families—especially those historically excluded from the market—can access safe, stable housing and build generational wealth.

To date, MWCLT has developed or preserved over 100 affordable homes across Central Virginia. Each home remains affordable not just for the first buyer, but for all future families, creating a lasting impact that benefits communities for generations to come.

"Maggie Walker believed in using financial tools to empower families and neighborhoods," said Finn. "I've always viewed her legacy as a blueprint for using real estate to build wealth and create lasting change. It's an honor to serve a mission now so deeply rooted in her life's work."

"Mr. Finn's deep commitment to equity and community-driven development makes him an ideal steward of Maggie Walker's legacy," said Dr. Mae Worthey-Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of MWCLT. "His insight and contribution will strengthen our ability to protect affordability, promote homeownership, and empower families across the Richmond region."

To learn more about the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust and its mission, visit http://www.maggiewalkerclt.org. To explore the life and impact of Maggie L. Walker, visit the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Jackson Ward.

About the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust

The Maggie Walker Community Land Trust creates and preserves permanently affordable homes to ensure equitable access to housing throughout the Richmond region. Inspired by the life and work of Maggie L. Walker, MWCLT is dedicated to creating inclusive neighborhoods, advancing racial equity, and fostering community wealth for future generations.

Media Contact

April Gonzalez, United Real Estate, 504-237-3500, [email protected], www.UnitedRealEstate.com

SOURCE Maggie Walker Community