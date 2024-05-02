Real Estate Leader Vincent Socci Garners Dual Honors Under 40

William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty Co-President honored for his contributions to the industry

STAMFORD, Conn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- williampitt.com [William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty __title__ ] proudly announced today that Vincent Socci, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, has been honored with two prestigious recognitions for emerging leaders under 40 in the real estate industry. Socci was selected for the Westfair Business Journal's esteemed Fairfield County "40 Under Forty" list and HousingWire's distinguished 2024 class of Rising Stars.

The Westfair Business Journal's 2024 Fairfield County "40 Under Forty" list celebrates the achievements of young professionals in Fairfield County, Conn., who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and success in their respective fields. Honorees must be under 40 years old and show accomplishments that have measurably impacted growth in their respective fields and within the communities they serve.

Additionally, Socci's recognition as a member of HousingWire's 2024 class of Rising Stars highlights his outstanding leadership and innovation within the real estate sector. Annually, HousingWire's Rising Stars include notable entrepreneurs, marketers, operation experts, technology innovators and other leaders under the age of 40 who are driving forces behind the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries.

During his 15 years with William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, Socci's strategic acumen and operational excellence have led to considerable growth in both agents and sales volume. Before becoming Co-President and COO in 2022, Socci held key roles in marketing, business development and operations, consistently championing shifts and evolutions in digital platforms that have assisted the firm in emerging as a digital innovation leader in the real estate industry.

Paul Breunich, William Pitt — Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Chairman and CEO, congratulated Socci on these significant honors. "Vin's dedication to delivering the exceptional and driving innovation within our organization make him truly deserving of these honors. We're proud of his achievements and look forward to his continued success," Breunich said.

"I'm thrilled to be recognized for these achievements and honored to be named within the esteemed company of all the up-and-coming leaders selected for these awards," said Socci. "I'm proud to be part of this extraordinary firm and pleased that my passion for driving change and delivering exceptional service shines through in my accomplishments."

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.8 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 35th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com [williampitt.com __title__ ].

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

