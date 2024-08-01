Real Estate Repair Leader Bluetape Solutions Rebrands as "Bluetape"

The simplified brand reflects the company's commitment to streamlining real estate repairs for REALTORS® and their clients.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluetape Solutions, a leader in real estate repairs, is excited to announce its rebrand to Bluetape. This change reflects the company's dedication to simplifying repairs for REALTORS® and their buyer and seller clients.

"Now more than ever, it's critical for REALTORS® to provide exceptional client service," said Tim Hartpence, Bluetape CEO. "Our goal is to ensure their repair process before and during the home sale is simple and hassle-free with quality they can count on every time. This rebrand reflects our commitment to grow by providing exceptional REALTOR®-focused services."

Since 2019, Bluetape has provided clients with an efficient one-stop repair experience through its team of licensed and insured in-house contractors, dedicated customer care personnel, and inspection repair expertise and focus.

As part of the rebrand, Bluetape has launched a new website and logo. These updates are designed to provide clients with easy access to the services and support they need.

For more information about Bluetape and its services, visit www.bluetapeusa.com.

Media Contact

Scott Hawkins, Bluetape, 1 719-290-9356, [email protected], www.bluetapeusa.com

SOURCE Bluetape