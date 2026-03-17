Real Estate Visionaries Launch Access Network to Revolutionize the Agent and Consumer Experience

Real estate visionaries Kristan Cole, Anthony Azar, and David Morse are launching Access Network, a comprehensive real estate service ecosystem that builds, operates, and aligns essential homeownership businesses—including brokerage, title, mortgage, p&c insurance, and more—into a singular, coordinated platform.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry leaders Kristan Cole, Anthony Azar, and David Morse are proud to announce the official launch of Access Network, a transformative real estate ecosystem designed to move beyond the traditional brokerage model. Access Network is built to create long-term alignment between high-producing real estate professionals and the essential businesses surrounding homeownership, including mortgage, title, insurance, and property management.

Founded on the principle that real estate professionals deserve greater opportunity and consumers deserve a frictionless journey, Access Network integrates multiple service verticals into a coordinated, world-class experience. By aligning agents as partners in these businesses, the network provides a compliant path for agents to build additional income streams while enhancing their service to clients.

"The traditional brokerage model is evolving, and Access Network is at the forefront of that change," said David Morse, General Manager and Integrator of Access Network. "We exist to build a 'Win-Win-Win' scenario. The consumer gets a smoother experience, the agent gains a more profitable and sustainable business, and the network grows through shared success and alignment."

The leadership team brings a powerhouse of expertise to the venture:

Kristan Cole (Visionary): Provides the overarching vision and leverages her vast national network to drive growth throughout Arizona, Alaska, and select regions across the country.

Anthony Azar (Architect): Drives partnership architecture, financial modeling, and the structural foundation for vertical launches.

David Morse (General Manager): Acts as the integrator and ombudsman, driving internal adoption and operational excellence.

Access Network operates with a core commitment to its values: Alignment, Service, Simplicity, Excellence, and Trust.

"Real estate is about relationships, and Access Network is designed to protect and empower those relationships," said Kristan Cole. "We are providing our agents with the tools and the ownership stakes they need to thrive in a shifting market, ensuring they remain the central figure in the homeownership lifecycle."

About Access Network (https://accessnetwork.us/access-opportunities/):

Access Network is a comprehensive real estate service ecosystem that builds, operates, and aligns essential homeownership businesses—including brokerage, title, mortgage, p&c insurance, and more—into a singular, coordinated platform. Based on the "Win-Win-Win" philosophy, Access Network empowers productive agents to build long-term wealth while providing consumers with a simplified, world-class experience throughout the home-ownership cycle.

Press Contact:

Thomas Burke

Senior Director of Strategic Execution

Access Network

[email protected]

(203) 559-9504

Media Contact

Thomas A. Burke, Access Network, 1 2035599504, [email protected], https://accessnetwork.us/access-opportunities/

SOURCE Access Network