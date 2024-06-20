Real Money Poker Experience with Play Money App - PokerAlfie

Our Users: "Newest AI is a tough opponent!" / "Really nice. As hard as possible" / "real game experience." Post this

Additional Benefits:

Playing against PokerAlfie is 100% free with an unlimited amount of chips and hands. It is also 100% ad-free. Unlike PokerAlfie, almost all other play money apps (online or offline) only give you a limited amount of free chips.

Who is using PokerAlfie?

Real Money Poker Players: For training, practicing new strategies, or warming up before a gaming session.

Recreational Players: Prefer to start with PokerAlfie before playing for real money.

Skilled Players: Those who enjoy poker but don't want to play for real money, yet find that opponents (humans or AI) in other play money apps play below their level.

Serious Play Money Players: Those who want to improve or play against serious opponents without risking real money.

A not meaningless number of our users have played 10,000 or more hands.

User Reviews

User reviews are a great way to understand PokerAlfie's strengths. One example from Google Play:

"Trust me. I looked in heaven and hell and couldn't find an app that offers a close to real money experience. I couldn't understand what was happening with developers. But I kept searching out of frustration from the app I was training on. No matter how I tried, my soul would scream: this is not poker. So, one lucky day, I decided to give this gift from Poker Gods a try. Wow!!! I still can't believe how sweet it is. It's marvelous. The AI is just perfect for improvement. Thank you (3X) LuckyDeggah."

Comment from an advanced/skilled player: "… with v5 I have to put effort into thinking about whether I'm making a good bluff. …"

Features

Three Different Poker AIs: They differ in playing strength and style. All three can be used in tournament and practice game modes.

ANALYSIS: Replay any poker hand and ask the AI for advice, suggestions, and analysis in every situation. This includes hands played against PokerAlfie, hands played elsewhere, or hands played by others (for example in live tournaments).

ASK AI: One of the most notable features of the PokerAlfie app is its 'Ask AI' feature. ASK AI allows users to access the AI's expert opinion on the current game situation, providing suggested plays, estimated odds, and valuable insights. Such a feature is typically found only in advanced poker learning tools.

HANDS HISTORY: PokerAlfie prioritizes trust and transparency, exemplified through its integration of the 'Hands History' feature. This addition allows players to review all actions and cards played by the AI at the end of each hand, promoting a fair and transparent gaming environment.

STATISTICS: Detailed statistics on hands played, such as win/loss ratio.

Playing against PokerAlfie is 100% free and ad-free. Note: Some additional features are not free.

PokerAlfie is available for Android and Windows. More information about PokerAlfie can be found here: https://www.pokeralfie.com

