Real Restoration Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This recognition reflects the grit of our people and the trust our clients place in us every day." — Morris Gershengorin, Founder & CEO, Real Restoration Group. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Real Restoration Group

Real Restoration Group is a full-service general contracting, design-build, and restoration firm headquartered in Chicago, IL. With a passion for transforming spaces and enriching communities, the firm specializes in adaptive reuse, commercial buildouts, institutional projects, and luxury residential renovations. Real Restoration is driven by craftsmanship, transparency, and an unrelenting commitment to excellence. Learn more at www.realrestoration.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

