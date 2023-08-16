Real Simple Names The Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand the Best Wand Hose Nozzle for 2023

"Our mission is to help home gardeners reduce the amount of time they spend working in their gardens so that they can sit back, relax, and enjoy them," says Moyer. "Our watering wand was designed to help home gardeners do just that." Tweet this

The Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand is a lightweight but sturdy hand-watering tool that provides a wide range of settings to cover most home gardening watering needs. From a gentle mist that won't damage young seedlings, to a full spray to quickly fill a bucket, to a concentrated stream for tough cleaning jobs, the eight spray patterns available on the wand allow the home gardener to choose the right spray pattern for the job at hand.

In addition to being able to use the lever to control the strength of the flow of water, the lever design allows the home gardener to turn on the water with just a slight thumb movement. The water continues to flow without the need to hold in a trigger. "The lever on our wand is a great innovation for gardeners with arthritis or other joint issues", says Moyer. "By allowing for a water flow to be easily set and not requiring a trigger to be held in to keep the water flowing, hand stress and fatigue is lessened. This makes the wand much more comfortable to use than traditional hose nozzles."

The wand can be purchased here in The Relaxed Gardener's on-line store.

ABOUT THE REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE was started in 2000 with the goal of keeping life simple and stress free. Today, they reach more than 6.2 million magazine readers and 10 million digital users each month. Their digital presence includes Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and their podcast Money Confidential.

Find out more about Real Simple including their product review process here.

ABOUT THE RELAXED GARDENER

Based in Southeastern PA, The Relaxed Gardener was started in 2015 with a goal of providing home gardeners with the best gardening tips and tools so that they can spend less time working and more time relaxing.

Additionally, The Relaxed Gardener designs its tools to be easy on the hands and supportive of older gardeners and those with disabilities so that they can keep on gardening as long as they wish. The Relaxed Gardener strives to produce high quality dependable gardening tools and home products.

For more information about The Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand or any of The Relaxed Gardener's other quality products for home gardeners , please visit www.therelaxedgardener.com

