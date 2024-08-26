Real Sports Products Announces Rebrand and Launch of New Website

Real Sports Products, a leading provider of high-quality sports gear and equipment, is excited to announce the launch of its new website under the brand name "Real Sports Products." Formerly known as "Stick Bandits," the company has undergone a complete rebranding to better reflect its expanded product offerings and commitment to delivering top-tier sports products to athletes and enthusiasts worldwide.
The decision to rebrand from "Stick Bandits" to "Real Sports Products" stems from the company's growth and diversification beyond its original focus. While "Stick Bandits" was synonymous with high-quality hockey stickers and accessories, the new brand name "Real Sports Products" represents the company's broader vision of serving a wide range of sports, including hockey, football, baseball, soccer, golf and more.
"We are thrilled to introduce Real Sports Products to our customers," said Landon Real CEO of Real Sports Products. "Our new brand and website are more aligned with our mission to provide athletes with the best personalized stickers and customized apparel for their sports, no matter what they play. We believe this change will help us better connect with our audience and support their needs with a wider selection of premium products."
Enhanced Online Experience
The new Real Sports Products website offers improved user experience with a modern design, faster navigation, and enhanced search capabilities. Customers will enjoy a seamless shopping experience with access to a wider variety of sports gear, stickers and apparel, detailed product descriptions, installation videos and an easy-to-use cart and checkout process.
Continued Customer Focus
Despite the rebranding, Real Sports Products remains dedicated to the core values that have driven its success: quality, customer service, and innovation. The company will continue to offer the same trusted products, now under a brand name that more accurately reflects its commitment to the entire sports community.
Special Launch Promotion
To celebrate the launch of the new website, Real Sports Products is offering a special promotion. Customers who visit the new site and make a purchase within the first week of the launch will receive 20% discount on their order using the promo code "REALSPORTS" at checkout.
About Real Sports Products
Real Sports Products is a premier provider of sports equipment and accessories for athletes of all levels. Founded as Stick Bandits, the company has grown to serve a diverse range of sports with high-quality stickers and apparel that meets the needs of both amateur and professional athletes. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Real Sports Products is dedicated to helping athletes perform at their best while expressing the ultimate team spirit!
