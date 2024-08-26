Real Sports Products Announces Rebrand and Launch of New Website

"We are thrilled to introduce Real Sports Products to our customers," said Landon Real CEO of Real Sports Products. Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce Real Sports Products to our customers," said Landon Real CEO of Real Sports Products. "Our new brand and website are more aligned with our mission to provide athletes with the best personalized stickers and customized apparel for their sports, no matter what they play. We believe this change will help us better connect with our audience and support their needs with a wider selection of premium products."

Enhanced Online Experience

The new Real Sports Products website offers improved user experience with a modern design, faster navigation, and enhanced search capabilities. Customers will enjoy a seamless shopping experience with access to a wider variety of sports gear, stickers and apparel, detailed product descriptions, installation videos and an easy-to-use cart and checkout process.

Continued Customer Focus

Despite the rebranding, Real Sports Products remains dedicated to the core values that have driven its success: quality, customer service, and innovation. The company will continue to offer the same trusted products, now under a brand name that more accurately reflects its commitment to the entire sports community.

Special Launch Promotion

To celebrate the launch of the new website, Real Sports Products is offering a special promotion. Customers who visit the new site and make a purchase within the first week of the launch will receive 20% discount on their order using the promo code "REALSPORTS" at checkout.

About Real Sports Products

Real Sports Products is a premier provider of sports equipment and accessories for athletes of all levels. Founded as Stick Bandits, the company has grown to serve a diverse range of sports with high-quality stickers and apparel that meets the needs of both amateur and professional athletes. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Real Sports Products is dedicated to helping athletes perform at their best while expressing the ultimate team spirit!

Contact Information:

Real Sports Products

125 Windsor Dr, Ste 123

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Phone: 630-568-3374

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.realsportsproducts.com

For more information, please visit www.realsportsproducts.com or contact Landon Real at [email protected] or 630-568-3374

Media Contact

Landon Real, RealSportsProducts, 1 630-568-3374, [email protected], https://www.realsportsproducts.com/

SOURCE RealSportsProducts