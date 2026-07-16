Real Stories of Addiction and Hope Launches New Interview Series to Change the Conversation Around Addiction and Recovery

"Real stories have the power to replace stigma with understanding, help people feel less alone, and remind every person struggling with addiction that recovery is possible." Post this

Each episode features candid conversations with people from diverse backgrounds, including individuals in long-term recovery, healthcare professionals, community leaders, advocates, first responders, public servants, and others whose experiences help break down misconceptions surrounding addiction while offering practical insight, encouragement, and hope.

"Every person has a story worth telling," said Michael Silberman, host of The Real Story. "When people have the courage to speak honestly about addiction, recovery, loss, resilience, and purpose, those stories become powerful tools for education and healing. Our goal is simple: help people realize they are not alone and show that recovery is possible."

Unlike traditional interview programs, The Real Story is designed to explore the human experience behind addiction and recovery. While many episodes focus on individuals overcoming substance use disorders, the series also highlights the professionals, organizations, policymakers, and community advocates working every day to improve lives and strengthen the systems that support recovery.

Topics explored throughout the series include:

Addiction and recovery

Mental health awareness

Faith, resilience, and personal transformation

Public service and community leadership

Family impact and healing

Long-term recovery and life after addiction

Reducing stigma through education

Stories of hope that inspire others to seek help

Recent episodes have featured conversations with individuals who have overcome extraordinary challenges, including long-term recovery, life-threatening addiction, public service, and community leadership. Each episode offers viewers an opportunity to better understand addiction as a complex health condition while highlighting the resilience, courage, and determination that recovery requires.

The launch of the series comes at a time when communities across the country continue to face the devastating effects of substance use disorders. By providing a platform for honest dialogue and authentic storytelling, The Real Story seeks to replace judgment with understanding and stigma with compassion.

In addition to full-length interviews, the platform provides educational resources, recovery stories, and opportunities for viewers to engage with content that encourages awareness, prevention, and hope.

New episodes are released regularly and are available to watch online.

To learn more, watch episodes, or explore recovery resources, visit Real Stories of Addiction and Hope.

About Real Stories of Addiction and Hope

Real Stories of Addiction and Hope is a storytelling platform dedicated to educating the public about addiction, recovery, and mental health through authentic, first-person conversations. Building upon the success of the award-winning documentary, the platform features interviews with individuals in recovery, professionals, advocates, and community leaders whose stories inspire hope, reduce stigma, and encourage meaningful conversations about healing. Through honest storytelling and educational content, Real Stories of Addiction and Hope strives to remind every viewer that recovery is possible and that no one has to face addiction alone.

Media Contact

Morgana Davis

[email protected]

Real Stories of Addiction and Hope

Website: https://www.realstoriesofaddictionandhope.com/

Media Contact

Morgana Davis, Real Stories of Addiction and Hope, 1 667-367-8356, [email protected], https://www.realstoriesofaddictionandhope.com/

SOURCE Real Stories of Addiction and Hope