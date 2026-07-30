Real Stories of Addiction and Hope Launches New Television Talk Show - The Real Story - Stories That Matter

"Real stories have the power to replace stigma with understanding, help people feel less alone, and remind every person struggling with addiction that recovery is possible. Our mission is to create a platform where honest conversations can save lives, educate communities, and inspire hope." Post this

Each week, The Real Story reaches television audiences across the DMV through its broadcasts on FOX45 and The CW, while also expanding its reach through digital platforms like YouTube, allowing viewers everywhere to experience meaningful conversations that replace stigma with understanding.

"Real stories have the power to replace stigma with understanding, help people feel less alone, and remind every person struggling with addiction that recovery is possible," said Michael Silberman, host of The Real Story. "Our mission is to create a platform where honest conversations can save lives, educate communities, and inspire hope."

Unlike traditional talk shows, The Real Story explores the human experience behind addiction, recovery, resilience, public service, and personal transformation. The program features long-form interviews with individuals whose stories educate viewers while highlighting the organizations, professionals, elected officials, advocates, and community leaders working every day to improve lives throughout Maryland and beyond.

Since its launch, The Real Story has welcomed an impressive lineup of guests from entertainment, government, healthcare, public safety, and the recovery community. Featured guests include Lillo Brancato, best known for his starring role in A Bronx Tale and appearances in The Sopranos, who shared his deeply personal journey through addiction, incarceration, redemption, and long-term recovery.

The program has also featured conversations with Karson Kamenetz, Baltimore County Council candidate for District 4; Sarah David, widely recognized as next Baltimore County's next State's Attorney; Special Secretary Emily Keller of the Maryland Office of Overdose Response; elected officials, behavioral health leaders, physicians, first responders, nonprofit executives, and individuals whose lived experiences continue to shape meaningful conversations around recovery, public policy, and community impact.

These exclusive interviews provide viewers with a unique opportunity to hear directly from the decision-makers, advocates, and changemakers working to improve Maryland communities while also spotlighting the personal stories that often inspire public service and leadership.

Topics explored throughout the series include:

Addiction and recovery

Mental health awareness

Faith, resilience, and personal transformation

Public service and community leadership

Family healing and rebuilding relationships

Long-term recovery and life after addiction

Reducing stigma through education

Policy discussions affecting behavioral healthcare

Stories that inspire others to seek treatment and hope

Every episode is designed not only to tell compelling stories but also to educate viewers, encourage difficult conversations, and provide hope for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders.

The launch and continued growth of The Real Story comes at a critical time as communities nationwide continue addressing the addiction and mental health crisis. By combining authentic storytelling with educational dialogue, the series has become a trusted platform where lived experience meets public policy, healthcare, and community action.

In addition to its weekly television broadcasts, The Real Story offers viewers full-length interviews, educational content, recovery resources, and exclusive digital programming designed to continue conversations long after each episode airs.

New episodes premiere weekly on FOX45 and The CW, with additional content available through The Real Story's digital platforms.

For more information, to watch episodes, or to learn more about The Real Story and Real Stories of Addiction and Hope, visit www.realstoriesofaddictionandhope.com

About The Real Story

The Real Story™ is a weekly television series hosted by recovery advocate Michael Silberman that airs on FOX45 and The CW Baltimore. Produced by Real Stories LLC, the program features authentic conversations with celebrities, community leaders, healthcare professionals, elected officials, advocates, and individuals in recovery whose stories educate, inspire hope, and promote meaningful dialogue surrounding addiction, mental health, recovery, and community impact.

The television series builds upon the success of the acclaimed documentary Real Stories of Addiction and Hope, which was featured by Maryland Public Television (MPT) and PBS. Together, the documentary and television series continue the organization's mission of reducing stigma, educating communities, and demonstrating that recovery is possible.

Media Contact

Morgana Davis

Executive Producer, The Real Story

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (667) 367-8356

Website: www.realstoriesofaddictionandhope.com

Media Contact

Morgana Davis, The Real Story, 1 (667) 367-8356, [email protected], https://www.realstoriesofaddictionandhope.com/

SOURCE The Real Story