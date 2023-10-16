Real Time Voice Analyzer is a New Mobile Health App Revolutionizing COVID Screening Using Advanced AI to Non-Invasively Detect Respiratory Viruses with Voice Biomarkers

"The Real Time Voice Analyzer is an incredibly useful early warning tool," said Melinda Silva, MD, RTVA Medical Advisory Board Member. Tweet this

The Real Time Voice Analyzer mobile health app lets anyone get a fast, accurate, and non-invasive COVID or respiratory illness screening in just five minutes, anywhere and anytime, without uncomfortable nasal swabs or painful tests. Information is private, secure and 100% HIPAA Compliant. Other benefits include:

In addition to COVID-19 and its variants, RTVA's AI algorithms can detect some influenza and the common cold strains.

Uses only the sound of a person's voice, like a doctor using a stethoscope to detect irregularities in vital organs.

RTVA's data host is a trusted, patented platform that hosts more than five hundred high-security projects worldwide.

Delivers reliable results in 5-10 minutes – no more waiting overnight or days.

Screening result has a 99% negative predictive rate.

RTVA's algorithm works with a wide range of vocal sounds but primarily uses vowel sounds due to their consistent performance across different languages and dialects, ensuring accurate results for all users no matter the language spoken.

No need to purchase additional accessories or equipment. RTVA works with any smartphone, tablet, or computer with a microphone to record a voice.

RTVA is environmentally friendly; No plastics, swabs, packaging, or shipping are needed.

"The Real Time Voice Analyzer is an incredibly useful early warning tool," said Melinda Silva, MD, RTVA Medical Advisory Board Member. "If the user receives a positive screening result, it means the AI algorithms have identified COVID-19 or another airborne virus and that person should follow CDC-recommended protocols or seek further treatment with a healthcare professional. RTVA allows people to be more proactive in managing their respiratory health."

Visit https://realtimevoiceanalyzer.com/ to learn more or sign up for the no-charge trial.

About Real Time Network

Since 1998, the Real Time Network has empowered people to effectively control their healthcare needs. With a diverse portfolio of brands and companies, including Real Time Pain Relief, Real Time Health Pass, Real Time Products, and Real Time PPE, the Real Time Network provides pain relief and innovative, cost-efficient health solutions. The expertise and over 50 years of distribution experience of co-founders Ron Snodgrass and Tim Flatt enable Real Time to offer high-quality products and services, allowing individuals to manage their health and well-being proactively. The Real Time Network's commitment to effectiveness, affordability, and accessibility has made it a trusted name in the industry.

