Real-World Clinical Data: Strengths, Challenges and Use Cases, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Real-world clinical data from EHRs is becoming an increasingly valuable research tool. Structured fields, such as diagnoses, lab values and medications, are stored in discrete, research-ready formats. In contrast, unstructured content, such as free-text notes, is not typically available in discrete fields within research databases.

Yet unstructured documentation often contains important clinical context that is not apparent from structured data alone. These may include scoring systems, family history, treatment response and provider assessments. These factors are critical to understanding disease progression and treatment patterns. Accessing this type of data at scale is difficult without specialized tools.

The webinar will also feature real-world use cases where variables were extracted from unstructured notes and made usable for research. Examples will demonstrate how this approach enables deeper clinical insights that structured data alone cannot provide.

By the end of the session, participants will have a clearer understanding of how unstructured EHR data can complement structured fields to support more complete and accurate research.

