Real-World Clinical Data: Strengths, Challenges and Use Cases, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, explore how de-identified data from an electronic health record (EHR) at a major academic medical center is used to support real-world data research. Attendees will understand the differences between structured and unstructured data and how each contributes to research. The featured speakers will share how scalable data abstraction methods can make unstructured data usable for research. Attendees will explore real-world examples of how variables from free-text notes can enhance clinical insights and study design.
TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore how de-identified data from an electronic health record (EHR) at a major academic medical center is used to support real-world data research.
The speakers will outline the types of structured and unstructured data available from EHRs and highlight the differences between them. The session will also cover the challenges of reviewing unstructured sources across millions of clinical encounters and explain how these issues can be addressed through data abstraction and harmonization techniques.
Real-world clinical data from EHRs is becoming an increasingly valuable research tool. Structured fields, such as diagnoses, lab values and medications, are stored in discrete, research-ready formats. In contrast, unstructured content, such as free-text notes, is not typically available in discrete fields within research databases.
Yet unstructured documentation often contains important clinical context that is not apparent from structured data alone. These may include scoring systems, family history, treatment response and provider assessments. These factors are critical to understanding disease progression and treatment patterns. Accessing this type of data at scale is difficult without specialized tools.
The webinar will also feature real-world use cases where variables were extracted from unstructured notes and made usable for research. Examples will demonstrate how this approach enables deeper clinical insights that structured data alone cannot provide.
By the end of the session, participants will have a clearer understanding of how unstructured EHR data can complement structured fields to support more complete and accurate research.
Join experts from NashBio, Amber Watson, PharmD, Assistant Medical Director; Steven Held, MD, Medical Director; and Leeland Ekstrom, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
