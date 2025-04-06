Real-World STEM Learning: Students Engage with Their Schools' Energy Data in Cufflink Quizzes

"By increasing accessibility to modern software tools, we hope to inspire careers in energy and water management. This is a new path to engage our future plumbers, electricians, building automation specialists, and HVAC technicians." Post this

From Data to Discovery

With real-time data at their fingertips, students hone critical thinking skills, uncover insights, and experience the power of data-driven decision-making—just like STEM professionals. As they analyze meaningful data, they see firsthand how energy optimization and strategic choices directly impact their schools' learning environments.

✔ Ready-to-Go Learning – Designed to assist busy teachers, the quizzes function as stand-alone assignments in a web-based platform, allowing easy access in the classroom with no extra prep required. Quizzes are available for elementary, middle school, high school, and college-level students.

✔ Hands-On STEM Experience – Students interact with live data, analyzing energy trends and seeing firsthand how energy management works in their own school.

✔ Appreciation for School Leadership – Students gain insight into the critical roles of facilities directors and school district leaders, learning how resource management affects their learning experience.

✔ Career Exploration – Students discover how professionals in data science, engineering, licensed trades, and operations drive meaningful change. By interacting with their schools' data, they gain insight into the impact of STEM careers and leadership roles, inspiring them to explore future pathways in these fields.

By gaining a deeper understanding of resource management, students will begin to see the world around them in a new way—recognizing the impact of STEM in their daily lives.

"With Cufflink Quizzes, we're giving students an inside look at how data drives outcome-based learning in the real world," says Steve Kiziuk, CEO of Mountain Vector Energy. "By increasing accessibility to modern software tools, we hope to inspire careers in energy and water management. This is a new path to engage our future plumbers, electricians, building automation specialists, and HVAC technicians."

Supporting STEM Education

For over a decade, Mountain Vector Energy has been dedicated to advancing STEM education by empowering students to become data-driven problem solvers and future STEM leaders. Through the Cufflink platform, students take an active role in managing their schools' energy use—analyzing real-time data and making informed decisions.

Cufflink Quizzes build on this initiative by offering self-guided learning experiences for students nationwide. These interactive modules bring real-world applications into the classroom, allowing students to see, measure, and engage with energy data in a dynamic digital environment.

Now Available – Live Demo at CGCS Conference in Charlotte

Cufflink Quizzes are available to all schools using the Cufflink platform for their energy management. This launch coincides with the Council of the Great City Schools Conference for Chief Operating Officers, Directors of Facilities, Child Nutrition, Safety & Security, and Transportation in Charlotte, NC (April 8-11, 2025).

About Mountain Vector Energy

Mountain Vector Energy is a leader in energy and water optimization, enabling organizations to cut costs, streamline operations, and meet ambitious sustainability goals. Through their patented energy management system, Cufflink, they provide the cutting-edge tools organizations need to navigate complex energy landscapes with confidence. Mountain Vector Energy is dedicated to helping organizations use their data to achieve real, measurable results. For more information, visit mountainvector.com

For a hands-on demonstration, visit Mountain Vector Energy's booth at CGCS or contact:

Yovanna Araujo

505-549-7680

[email protected]

