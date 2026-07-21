Real-World Study of Over 185,000 Users Finds Engagement with UpLife Digital Mental Health App Yields Significant Reductions in Depression and Anxiety

"These results reflect what we hear from users every day, now backed by data at real-world scale. What stands out is the dose–response signal where the people who lean into the work by completing their Journeys and doing the exercises are the ones who get the most out of it." Jeff Musa, CEO, UpLife Post this

In the fully adjusted analysis, average depression scores (PHQ-9) fell by approximately 3.7 points; moving the typical UpLife user from the "moderately severe" range toward the "moderate" range. Anxiety scores (GAD-7) showed comparable significant reductions over time.

A clear dose–response relationship

One of the study's central findings was a consistent dose–response pattern regarding the relationship between engagement and outcomes. Users who completed UpLife's CBT-based 'Journeys' experienced a reduction in their symptoms. The study also found that the completion of additional Journeys were associated with a further measurable decrease in their assessment scores, even after accounting for subscription type and other factors. Notably, depth of engagement with therapeutic content was a stronger predictor of improvement than simply the amount of time spent in the app.

"These results reflect what we hear from users every day, now backed by data at real-world scale. What stands out most is the dose–response signal where the people who lean into the work by completing their Journeys and doing the exercises are the ones who get the most out of it. That tells us our job is to keep building an experience that helps people stay engaged, because engagement is where the clinical value lives." — Jeff Musa, Chief Executive Officer, UpLife

Built on cognitive behavioral therapy

UpLife delivers evidence-based psychological education and interventions grounded in the principles of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) through five core features: structured Journeys, a Daily Plan, a Mood Tracker, journaling, and an AI assistant ("Lila") that recommends relevant content from the platform. The app does not provide AI-generated therapy; its assistant only directs users to content that has been created, curated, and reviewed by clinicians.

For clinicians, UpLife also offers a HIPAA-compliant therapist portal that supports a Blended Care model, allowing providers to extend therapeutic support between sessions through structured digital programs, progress tracking, and shared assessments.

The platform has also been extensively used in humanitarian settings. Through UpLife's Ukraine Humanitarian Gift Program, tens of thousands of users in Ukraine have received full, free access to a localized version of the app through UpLife's Ukraine Humanitarian Gift Program.

About the evaluation

The study used an observational pre–post design based on real-world data and was conducted in accordance with the ethical principles of the Declaration of Helsinki. As an observational evaluation without a control group, it demonstrates associations between app engagement and symptom improvement rather than establishing causation, and well-being scores (WHO-5) did not change significantly over the study period. The findings add to a growing body of research suggesting that CBT-based digital interventions can be associated with meaningful symptom reduction, while underscoring the central role of sustained user engagement.

About UpLife

Founded in 2019, UpLife is a digital mental health and self-guided therapy platform that is designed to help people improve their emotional well-being, build healthier thinking patterns, and develop positive daily habits through structured, evidence-based psychological programs. UpLife also provides a secure, HIPAA-compliant portal to help therapists and health systems to extend care beyond the through a Blended Care Therapy model. Learn more at www.uplifecare.com.

Media Contact

Matt Landry, UpLife, 1 617-699-7205, [email protected], https://www.uplifecare.com/

SOURCE UpLife