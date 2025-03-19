RealAcoustix Announces the RealQuad Series of Architectural Acoustic Diffusers

"We've poured our expertise and passion into RealQuad and are excited for architects and designers to experience the impact it will have on their spaces" - Patrick Smith, General Manager and VP of Sales, RealAcoustix Post this

"We've poured our expertise and passion into RealQuad and are excited for architects and designers to experience the impact it will have on their spaces," said Patrick Smith, RealAcoustix's General Manager & Vice President of Sales. "This launch is about more than just great acoustics, it's about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in sound design."

Designed as a 23-5/8"-wide hardwood assembly with a carefully engineered sequence of varying well depths, RealQuad diffusers provide architects and designers with both aesthetic appeal and superior acoustic performance.

The RealQuad series includes 11 different versions to meet custom designs and requirements: RealQuad TF1X, Studio MAX, Studio 250, Studio 350, Studio 350FX, Studio 357, Studio 450, Studio 450X, Studio 500, Studio 800, and Studio 1000.

For more information about RealQuad, please visit https://realacoustix.com/products/acoustic-diffusers.

About RealAcoustix

Founded in 2008 as an architectural acoustics manufacturer, RealAcoustix prides itself on offering customization paired with top-notch customer service and satisfaction. Known in the industry for producing high-end diffusers, acoustical wood and absorption treatments, RealAcoustix's products have been successfully installed in concert halls, universities, premier recording studios and other high-end spaces with notable aesthetic and acoustic results.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

