Realbricks Expands Into Texas, Tennessee, and North Carolina

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realbricks Technologies, a fractional real estate investment platform that allows anyone to invest in residential real estate for as little as $100, today announced its expansion into three fast-growing U.S. markets: Dallas, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Among the new properties, one new home is located in Princeton, Texas — currently the fastest-growing city in America according to CBS News. The company has listed three new homes currently under construction by D.R. Horton onRealbricks.com. These properties were selected for their location in regions experiencing strong economic growth and population migration, making them attractive opportunities for long-term real estate investment.

"Introducing new homes in three new markets is an essential step toward our mission of democratizing real estate investing," said Chris Gerardi, President of Realbricks. "By expanding beyond our home market, we're giving investors more options to diversify their portfolios and participate in one of the most stable and historically proven asset classes."

All three homes are under construction and are expected to be completed by the end of 2025. To support seamless investor experience and property oversight outside of Omaha, Realbricks is partnering with Evernest, a leading property management firm with local teams in each market. Evernest will handle day-to-day management and ensure compliance with state and local requirements.

The Realbricks platform features:

Fractional investing with low minimums – making high quality real estate investments accessible to a larger audience.

Transparency and Ease of Use – Realbricks is designed from the bottom up to be accessible to all users, including novices to investment in digital assets up to savvy accredited investors. Dividends are already set up to be automatically distributed through the platform and paid to investors through their wallets on a quarterly basis.

Receive real estate dividends without landlord duties – all properties on Realbricks are fully managed by professionals; investors simply collect dividends.

Capital appreciation potential – investors could benefit not only from rental income but also from holding property in key growth markets to receive long-term investment growth.

About Realbricks:

Realbricks is a fractional real estate investing platform that empowers anyone—accredited or unaccredited—to own a piece of residential real estate for as little as $100. By breaking down barriers to entry, Realbricks makes real estate investing more accessible, transparent, and secure for everyday investors. Learn more atRealbricks.com.

