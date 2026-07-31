RealCold Offers Affordable Cold Storage in California as It Opens New Locations Across the United States

Companies searching for affordable cold storage solutions in California have a growing option in RealCold. This temperature-controlled storage network has recently opened new locations across the country as the company expands.

COLTON, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RealCold is building out its national network with affordable cold storage in California through its Colton facility. Located in San Bernardino County, less than 60 miles from downtown Los Angeles, the site serves food brands throughout the state with temperature-controlled warehousing and e-commerce fulfillment.

Where Does RealCold Operate Across the United States?

With its new California operation, RealCold operates seven locations across five states, with an eighth facility under development in New Jersey. Its current locations include:

Clackamas, Oregon: Southeast of Portland

Clearfield, Utah: North of Salt Lake City

Colton, California: San Bernardino County, within 60 miles of downtown Los Angeles

Denton, Texas: Northwest of Dallas

Lockhart, Texas: Grand opening in May 2025

Ormond Beach, Florida: Eastern central Florida

Lakeland, Florida: Named CoStar's 2026 Commercial Development of the Year for Orlando

East Hanover, New Jersey (upcoming): A 380,000-square-foot facility near the Port of Newark, currently under construction

RealCold's new location in Colton, California, its development of another location in New Jersey, and CoStar's March 2026 recognition of the Lakeland facility all underscore the site-selection and development standards that have guided the company's national growth. Together, these locations form a national cold chain network that reaches from the Pacific Northwest to Florida.

What Does RealCold's Colton Facility Offer Food Businesses?

The Colton facility handles everything from minus 15° Fahrenheit deep-freeze to 55° Fahrenheit ambient-cool storage, covering the full range of temperatures the food industry requires, all under one roof.

On the fulfillment side, this operation supports direct-to-consumer and e-commerce distribution with 1- to 2-day shipping nationwide. A low miss-pick rate helps ensure orders ship accurately and on time. Every client also has a dedicated customer service representative for direct assistance with account needs.

Food companies use the Colton facility as a West Coast distribution hub, with high-velocity fulfillment capabilities that put consumers across the state and neighboring markets within reach from a single location.

About RealCold

RealCold is a temperature-controlled cold storage and fulfillment company serving food businesses. Operating multi-temperature facilities nationwide, the company covers the full cold chain spectrum, from frozen storage to refrigerated environments. The company's facilities are also optimized for food safety and compliance, a standard built into each location's operations.

Media Contact

Patrick Ackles, RealCold, 1 (951) 271-2804, [email protected], https://realcold.com/

SOURCE RealCold