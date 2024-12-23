RealDefense Introduces AppPrioritizer: New Capability in System Mechanic to Maximize PC Performance

AppPrioritizer delivers automatic CPU optimization, prioritizing users' most demanding applications to eliminate lag and boost productivity

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RealDefense, a leader in consumer privacy and security software solutions, today announced the launch of AppPrioritizer, a new capability in iolo System Mechanic® (version 24.7). Designed to enhance PC performance, AppPrioritizer automatically allocates CPU resources to critical applications, ensuring smoother, faster experiences for gaming, streaming, video editing, and more.

As part of RealDefense's ongoing commitment to performance optimization, iolo's System Mechanic® has long been trusted to improve PC speed and reliability. The new AppPrioritizer feature gives users more control over their systems by allowing them to prioritize resource-heavy applications while intelligently balancing background processes to prevent CPU overload.

"AppPrioritizer addresses one of the most common frustrations for PC users—slow, unresponsive applications caused by CPU bottlenecks," said Dermot Wall, Chief Product Officer at RealDefense. "By putting users in control of their system resources, we're enabling a seamless experience, whether it's for gaming, streaming, or multitasking. This feature reflects our dedication to building tools that make technology work smarter and faster for our customers."

AppPrioritizer ensures that the apps consumers rely on most—like streaming services, gaming platforms, video conferencing apps, and productivity tools—always perform at their best. By prioritizing system resources such as CPU, memory, and network bandwidth, System Mechanic with AppPrioritizer eliminates everyday frustrations like movie buffering, gaming lag, and frozen video calls. Whether you're working from home, binge-watching your favorite series, or playing an online game with friends, AppPrioritizer delivers smooth, uninterrupted performance for the apps that matter most in your daily life.

Key Benefits of AppPrioritizer:

Enhanced Performance for Essential Applications: Allocate CPU power to prioritized apps, ensuring tasks like gaming, video rendering, and streaming run smoothly.

Dynamic Load Balancing: Background processes are managed automatically to prevent system slowdowns or overloads.

User-Friendly Customization: Users can easily build a "priority list" of apps, putting control of CPU optimization into their hands.

Simplified Interface: AppPrioritizer provides a streamlined alternative to complex Windows settings, making resource management intuitive and efficient.

Availability

AppPrioritizer is available immediately as part of System Mechanic Standard, System Mechanic Pro, and System Mechanic Ultimate Defense with the release of version 24.7. Users can access the feature via the LiveBoost panel in System Mechanic.

About RealDefense

Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, RealDefense LLC is an award-winning software development company known for its flagship product brands, including iolo System Mechanic® and SUPERAntiSpyware®. With a commitment to innovation, RealDefense has consistently earned top ratings from PC Magazine™ and protects over 3 million customers. The RealDefense portfolio features renowned privacy and security software brands such as STOPzilla, MyCleanID, MyCleanPC, USTechSupport, ioloVPN, GetMyDrivers, WarrantyStar, and Support.com.

RealDefense partners with leading consumer brands in the cyber security and PC manufacturing sectors to deliver telemetry-enabled monetization solutions. For more information, please visit www.realdefen.se.

Media Contact

[email protected], RealDefense, 1 (626) 605-0277, [email protected], www.realdefen.se

SOURCE RealDefense