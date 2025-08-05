RealDefense Launches iolo Updater™: One-Click Software and Driver Maintenance for Windows PCs

RealDefense launches iolo Updater™, a one-click tool that automates software and driver updates for Windows PCs, enhancing security, stability, and performance.

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RealDefense, a leader in device optimization and privacy-first security software, today announced the launch of iolo Updater™, a new utility from RealDefense that simplifies and automates the task of updating apps and drivers on Windows PCs. Built for speed, convenience, and system stability, iolo Updater ensures users stay secure and up to date—with just one click.

RealDefenses iolo Updater is available now for $19.99 (regularly $34.99) and includes a 30-day risk-free trial.

"Most PC issues stem from outdated software and drivers," said Gary Guseinov, CEO of RealDefense. "iolo Updater eliminates that risk by automating updates and keeping users protected—without interrupting their day."

Key Features of iolo Updater

Automated Scans: Detects outdated, missing, or corrupt drivers and applications.

One-Click Updates: Quickly updates multiple apps and drivers at once, saving time and hassle.

Smart Compatibility Engine: Matches updates to each user's specific hardware and software environment.

Built-In Scheduling: Updates and scans can be scheduled during low-usage times.

Rollback Protection: Automatically backs up drivers in case a restore is needed.

Custom Update Controls: Users can manually exclude specific apps or drivers from the update process.

Why It Matters

Faster, More Stable Performance: Keeps your system running like new with the latest enhancements.

Enhanced Security: Applies critical software patches and driver updates that reduce vulnerability to threats.

Fewer Crashes and Glitches: Replaces problematic or out-of-date drivers that can cause system instability.

More Free Time: Eliminates the need to manually track, download, and install updates.

System Requirements & Compatibility

Operating Systems: Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7

Hardware: Intel or AMD dual-core processor, 2GB RAM minimum, 100MB free disk space, internet access, administrator rights

Supports: All major apps and drivers, including graphics cards, printers, Wi-Fi adapters, browsers, and productivity software

Availability

The iolo Updater is available now directly from https://www.iolo.com and through select retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Staples, Office Depot, and Newegg. A free 30-day trial is offered for first-time users.

Pricing

The iolo Updater is available now for just $19.99 (regularly $34.99). To learn more or to try it risk-free for 30 days,

Product Page: https://www.iolo.com/products/iolo-updater

About RealDefense

RealDefense, based in Pasadena, CA, protects privacy, secures devices, and boosts system performance for consumers and small businesses. Its brands include iolo System Mechanic®, iolo Updater™, SUPERAntiSpyware®, MyCleanPC®, and Support.com - trusted by millions worldwide.

Through embedded partnerships with PC makers, cybersecurity platforms, and telecom providers, RealDefense delivers real-time, on-device intelligence that enhances user experience and drives new revenue streams. Its Partner Program has generated over $100 million in new annual revenue, with industry-leading conversion and renewal rates.

A Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company, RealDefense continues to scale its platform with a focus on privacy-first design, flexible integration, and measurable partner success.

