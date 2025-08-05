RealDefense Opens $10 Million Fund to Help OEMs Monetize Installs with SmartScan™ Cybersecurity SDK

"By covering integration costs upfront, we remove the last hurdle: speed. Partners can ship SmartScan in weeks and monetize their existing install base on day one." – Gary Guseinov, CEO of RealDefense Post this

"We've already driven more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue for partners," said Gary Guseinov, CEO of RealDefense. "By covering integration costs upfront, we remove the last hurdle: speed. Partners can ship SmartScan in weeks and monetize their existing install base on day one.

Program Highlights

Upfront Funding: Qualifying Partners receive $25K–$250K to underwrite development, integration, and launch expenses.

Built-In Retargeting Capabilities: Once SmartScan is live, partners can unlock customer re-engagement tools designed to drive revenue—without relying on additional media spend."

Rapid Onboarding: Average integration completed in under 30 days with turnkey support from RealDefense's award-winning partner success team.

Proven Model: Early partners report 45% lifts in trial-to-paid conversions, 85% renewal rates, and payback within 90 days.

How SmartScan Drives Monetization

SmartScan is a lightweight, privacy-first dll or service layer that runs entirely on-device. It delivers:

Privacy & Performance: Automated device cleanup, system optimization, and user-controlled privacy settings.

Contextual Engagement: Timely prompts and upsell opportunities tailored to each user's needs.

Seamless Retargeting: Built-in remarketing to your install base—zero media cost, zero friction.

Selective Invitation & Next Steps

The SmartScan Prepay Partner Fund is invitation-only; RealDefense evaluates applicants on product fit, audience size, and technical readiness.

Apply for Consideration: https://info.realdefen.se/realdefense-smartscan-prepay-program

Interested partners can [Find out if you qualify] by completing the short pre‑qualification form (contact details, company URL, and active install‑base count required). Not all applicants will be accepted. RealDefense evaluates each candidate based on product fit, audience alignment, and technical readiness; all decisions are at RealDefense's sole discretion.

About RealDefense

RealDefense, based in Pasadena, CA, protects privacy, secures devices, and boosts system performance for consumers and small businesses. Its brands include iolo System Mechanic®, iolo Updater™, SUPERAntiSpyware®, MyCleanPC®, and Support.com - trusted by millions worldwide.

Through embedded partnerships with PC makers, cybersecurity platforms, and telecom providers, RealDefense delivers real-time, on-device intelligence that enhances user experience and drives new revenue streams. Its Partner Program has generated over $100 million in new annual revenue, with industry-leading conversion and renewal rates.

A Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company, RealDefense continues to scale its platform with a focus on privacy-first design, flexible integration, and measurable partner success.

