RealDefense Partner Program Surpasses $100M in Annual Revenue

Designed for software companies, cybersecurity vendors, telecom providers, and OEMs, the RealDefense Partner Program unlocks monetization through real-time, on-device insights - transforming everyday device signals into actionable engagement moments.

"This isn't just a reseller model - it's a telemetry-powered growth engine," said Gary Guseinov, CEO of RealDefense. "We enable our partners to deliver security, speed, and value at the exact moment users need help, and that's what drives conversion, retention, and trust."

How It Works: Monetization Through SmartScan Telemetry

At the core of the program is RealDefense's SmartScan technology, which analyzes performance, network behavior, file activity, and system health - entirely on-device, preserving user privacy.

With SmartScan, partners can:

● Detect threats and performance issues without sending data to the cloud

● Trigger contextual "moment of truth" prompts to engage users in real-time

● Increase ARPU via intelligent upsells and value-added services

● Strengthen trust with privacy-first, performance-boosting tools

One partner achieved a 44% click-through rate on SmartScan-triggered messages and a 2.4% conversion of free users to paid subscribers within a single quarter.

Proven Results: Fast Time-to-Value

Since its launch, RealDefense partners have seen:

● $100M+ in new ARR from consumer software and telecom deployments

● 50%+ trial-to-paid conversion rates

● 85% renewal rates for integrated tools like System Mechanic®

● 8-figure lifts for partners—without upfront licensing costs

Partner ROI is driven by a seamless integration that adds revenue without disrupting existing business flows.

Ideal Partners

The RealDefense Partner Program is purpose-built for:

● Consumer software companies seeking better retention and upsell mechanics

● Cybersecurity platforms focused on growing ARPU

● Telecoms expanding value-added services and looking to increase subscriber stickiness

● OEMs and PC manufacturers needing pre-loaded solutions with minimal support impact

● Technical support firms adding diagnostic and performance value to service calls

Built for Scale and Speed

The program includes:

● White-label solutions powered by sophisticated device optimization

● Flexible monetization models: revenue share, license-based, and card-on-file trials

● Turnkey integration, streamlined onboarding, and billing alignment

● Enterprise-grade privacy and compliance protocols

"Partners don't need to rebuild their tech stack," said Sean Whiteley, President of RealDefense. "We seamlessly integrate into their existing operations, delivering immediate value at scale."

Momentum and Growth

RealDefense's Partner Program has helped fuel the company's 267% growth over three years—earning it a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. As digital privacy, optimization, and security become daily essentials, RealDefense is helping partners turn user needs into meaningful engagement and measurable revenue.

Learn more at: https://www.realdefen.se/home/partners/ | Contact: [email protected]

About RealDefense

RealDefense LLC, based in Pasadena, CA, protects privacy, secures devices, and boosts system performance for consumers and small businesses. Its brands include iolo System Mechanic®, SUPERAntiSpyware®, MyCleanPC®, and USTechSupport—trusted by millions worldwide.

Through embedded partnerships with PC makers, cybersecurity platforms, and telecom providers, RealDefense delivers real-time, on-device intelligence that enhances user experience and drives new revenue streams. Its Partner Program has generated over $100 million in new annual revenue, with industry-leading conversion and renewal rates.

A Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company, RealDefense continues to scale its platform with a focus on privacy-first design, flexible integration, and measurable partner success.

For more details, see the full announcement at RealDefen.se.

Media Contact

Alan Wallace, RealDefense, LLC, 1 425-691-8757, [email protected], https://www.realdefen.se/

SOURCE RealDefense, LLC