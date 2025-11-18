Realeyes Spins Out Adverteyes, a Creative Intelligence Company

"As AI transforms how digital content is created and distributed at scale, creative intelligence becomes the new competitive advantage.... Adverteyes represents a big step forward in making creativity measurable, predictable, and accountable..." - Danilo Tauro, McKinsey and Company Post this

"Brand leaders must modernize advertising effectiveness for today's world where AI and video creators are flooding campaigns with endless content possibilities," said Max Kalehoff, CEO of Adverteyes, and former Chief Growth Officer of Realeyes. "CEOs, CFOs, and shareholders expect business results from CMOs, not vanity metrics like video duration and social engagement, nor weak proxies like brand lift surveys. Marketers need intelligence that ensures every ad drives sales growth and ROI."

Mihkel Jäätma, CEO of Realeyes, will serve as Executive Chairman of Adverteyes. Said Jäätma: "We're excited for the Adverteyes team to launch from Realeyes and seize the unprecedented growth opportunity opened by AI transformation. The Adverteyes team is the most experienced in Creative AI, and spinning-off will enable the team to execute at the increasing velocity of the market."

Adverteyes Addresses Needs of Industry Leaders

Marketers report strong results from creative attention metrics: Mars reported up to 19% sales lift and $18m in ad optimizations across 19 markets, while AXA concluded that the Attention Potential score explained 23% of incremental new business generation in its pilot.

Marc Guldimann, Co-Founder and CEO, Adelaide: "Attention has become the new quality standard in advertising. Marketers know meaningful outcomes come from pairing high-quality media with creative that actually sustains attention. Our partnership with Adverteyes gives brands that full picture by bringing together AU, Adelaide's predictive media quality metric, and Attention Potential, Adverteyes's creative quality metric, helping them deliver stronger results."

Jérôme Amouyal, Global Media and Marketing Effectiveness Director, AXA Group: "When advertising competes for fleeting attention, the real win happens when attention converts into measurable impact. By including creative attention metrics in our marketing mix models, we outlined a direct correlation between these metrics and our business impact. So, improving creative attention is worth it!"

Oz Etzioni, CEO & Co-Founder, Clinch: "It's crucial that we build and invest in AI that not only optimizes campaigns to their fullest potential, but elevates creative ahead of launch. At a time when efficacy is everything, predictive analytics give marketers a crucial edge - the ability to know which messages will perform best before they ever go live, ensuring every campaign goes to market with confidence and precision."

Joshua Grant, Vice President, Strategy, Dentsu: "You can't optimise your way out of weak creative. Media has a ceiling, attention doesn't. Without creative that earns attention, brands are simply paying a premium for silence. Since introducing Dentsu's Attention Economy to Japan, we've focused on flipping that equation. Our goal is to scale creative attention as the new source of media performance."

Andrew Susman, President, Institute for Advertising Ethics: "AI and creator content is bombarding our feeds, while trust in advertising faces greater strain. Adverteyes represents exactly what our industry needs: a human-grounded AI system that restores authenticity, elevates creative quality, and drives sustainable results for advertisers."

Danilo Tauro, formerly with P&G, Amazon, and Uber, now with McKinsey & Company: "As AI transforms how digital content is created and distributed at scale, creative intelligence becomes the new competitive advantage, the link between creative quality and business results. Adverteyes represents a big step forward in making creativity measurable, predictable, and accountable with intelligent automation."

Nichole Henderson, SVP, Global Product at Nielsen: "Adverteyes plays an important role in bridging the gap between creative decisions and business outcomes. We look forward to continuing our work with them as critical partners in our Outcomes Marketplace, as we continue to innovate our measurement solution beyond reach and frequency into full funnel measurement of campaign performance."

Phil Sumner, SVP Global Data, Audiences & Technology Solutions Director, Publicis Groupe: "We cannot neglect the role of creativity, how creative and media work together and their impact in driving sales and media efficiency. Creative intelligence and attention must become part of a holistic approach for advertising effectiveness."

Bill Harvey, Chairman & CEO, Research Measurement Technologies (RMT): "Creative attention is one of the most important ingredients in understanding advertising effectiveness, along with emotion and motivation. For too long, our industry has let the learning from thousands of ad campaigns spill on the floor, and the time has come for training an AI with that learning, to shape effectiveness before it happens. Adverteyes represents that next leap forward in bringing creative intelligence to every stage of the advertising lifecycle to drive stronger results."

Caroline Hugonenc, SVP, Data & Insights, Teads: "Creative excellence is about more than aesthetics - it's about earning attention and inspiring action. Attention metrics help Teads elevate brand creative to deliver audiences beautiful, fluid experiences that move seamlessly from screen to screen, all designed to drive maximum outcomes for every marketing objective."

Peter Chun, Global EVP, VaynerMedia and VaynerX: Platforms, Algorithms and Culture: "In the new attention economy, creativity rooted in culture acts as a true form of currency. When AI sharpens that currency and you measure real attention, you transform ads into results."

Creative Intelligence Foundation

Adverteyes's PreView product is available globally. Core offerings include creative scoring, sales-lift prediction, brand playbooks, competitive intelligence and targeting—powered by proprietary human data, vision technology, and analytics. These capabilities are powered by:

Human Response Data: The world's largest database of human attention and emotion responses to ad content, covering 18 million observations across 90 countries and 350 billion frames of media.

Creative Intelligence Agents: AI that decodes every ad and scene—objects, storylines, brand moments, and emotional tone—to reveal what truly drives performance.

Performance Mapping: Advanced analytics connecting creative and human response to real business outcomes, including sales and brand impact.

Intellectual Property: Backed by more than 40 patents in Vision AI, developed with Realeyes, enabling privacy-safe, predictive measurement of advertising effectiveness.

About Adverteyes

Adverteyes makes every ad drive more sales in the AI era. By scoring attention and emotional response to advertising content, and connecting it to sales, Adverteyes delivers creative intelligence enabling CMOs to decision for sales growth and ROI. Over 40 leading marketers, agencies, and platforms like AXA, Dentsu, Google, Mars Inc., Nielsen, Publics and WPP rely on Adverteyes to power their advertising creative. Visit Adverteyes.ai.

