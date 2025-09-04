Realforce Powers REMAX Marketing as a Service (MaaS), A Seamless Checkout Experience Built to Power Real Estate Marketing Globally

Realforce powers RE/MAX's new Marketing-as-a-Service platform, delivering AI-driven, ready-to-launch campaigns across channels. The platform simplifies marketing at scale, empowering affiliates to win listings faster with consistency, efficiency, and measurable impact.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realforce, a global proptech company renowned for powering enterprise-level marketing systems in the real estate industry, today announced it is collaborating with REMAX®, a global leader in real estate with more than 145,000 agents and a presence in over 110 countries and territories, on the launch of Marketing as a Service (MaaS), a new platform designed to transform real estate marketing at scale.

MaaS introduces a new way for REMAX agents to access professional, automated marketing that is tailored, optimized, and ready to go at any moment, for any purpose.

"At REMAX, agents don't need just another platform. They need purposefully built, optimized marketing that helps them win more listings in less time," said Chris Lim, REMAX Chief Growth Officer. "And Marketing as a Service delivers, thanks to Realforce's best-in-class technology and deep expertise. It creates a seamless experience where high-impact marketing is generated, customized, and launched in seconds. This reflects the global scale and local speed the REMAX community requires."

"MaaS is more than just automation," said Philip Hegge, US Director at Realforce. "It gives REMAX control, consistency, and the ability to scale high-quality marketing across agents, offices, and regions. This is how marketing becomes a growth lever instead of an operational drain."

A Marketing Engine Built for Real Estate Reality

Built on Realforce's advanced infrastructure, MaaS removes the manual effort typically required to launch and follow any marketing activity. The platform automatically generates digital and print marketing for new listings. Agents receive an email notification, preview and adjust the campaign if needed, then confirm to launch. No extra systems. No added friction.

Campaigns are activated across a high-performing mix of channels:

Facebook and Instagram Ads

Google Display and Search Ads

Print Mailers through Xpressdocs

Downloadable listing assets ready to use or share with sellers

Enterprise-Scale Automation That Works for Everyone

The first campaign offered through MaaS is the New Listing Program. Additional campaign types will follow, including Open Houses, Sold Listings, Agent Branding, and Market Reports. Every campaign uses AI-enhanced data to deliver targeted reach and performance with minimal agent effort.

Seamless. Predictable. Built for How Agents Actually Work

MaaS is fully integrated with the REMAX technology ecosystem, including MAXCenter® and existing CRM systems. Agents do not need to log into new platforms or navigate complex workflows. Campaigns are delivered to their inbox, customized to their market and brand, and ready to launch with a few clicks.

About Realforce

Realforce is the global SaaS platform that powers real estate marketing for some of the world's leading brokerages and franchise networks. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Realforce helps over 350 brands to simplify marketing and scale with speed and impact.

By giving customers the tools to build, adapt, and own their marketing, Realforce transforms how networks market at scale, unlocking efficiency, consistency, and growth across every market they serve, without compromising on tailored flexibility.

Realforce is backed by leading investors, including Industrifonden, Spiltan, and Starbright Invest, and has grown into a category leader. The company's mission is clear: Be the control panel for real estate marketing.

To learn more, visit www.realforce.com

