Reality Check - Only 1.6% of U.S. Job Openings are Friendly to Global Talents, According to F1 Hire's ITFI

F1 Hire, LLC, a Pittsburgh-based education technology company, found that only 1.6% of U.S. job openings are friendly to global talent. This is defined as the International Talent Friendliness Index (ITFI) is released daily on the F1 Hire website (https://f1hire.com).

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F1 Hire, LLC, a Pittsburgh-based education technology company, found that only 1.6% of U.S. job openings are friendly to global talent. This is defined as the International Talent Friendliness Index (ITFI) is released daily on the F1 Hire website (https://f1hire.com).

Based on an analysis of 713,915 job openings in the U.S. from September 1 through December 3, 2023, only 1.6% of job descriptions included immigration-friendly language, while 12% of the job openings simply stated "do not apply without U.S. citizenship or green card".

ITFI is the first human resource index to benchmark U.S. hiring companies' willingness to accept international talents.

What is the International Talent Friendliness Index (ITFI)?

The International Talent Friendliness Index (ITFI) is calculated simply by the number of sponsorship-friendly job openings divided by the total job openings sampled in the U.S. job market each day.

Powered by advanced AI technology, ITFI meticulously analyzes job descriptions, pinpointing language that signifies the availability of visa sponsorship, or willingness to accept CPT/OPT/H1-B/H-1B Transfer. The sponsorship lines in the job description are highlighted on the F1 Hire platform for the users.

Why do international talents and ITFI matter to the U.S. job market?

Highly trained talent are undeniably rare assets and U.S.-trained Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) graduates are more important than ever. President Biden's 2023 Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence clearly seeks to enhance highly skilled immigrants' and nonimmigrants' capacity for STEM study, stay, and employment in the U.S. by updating and simplifying visa processes.

According to NAFSA's International STEM Talent and U.S. Research Competitiveness Report, nearly 50% of U.S. STEM graduate degrees were issued to international students.

F1 Hire's ITFI is a crucial resource for international talents, offering transparency and insights into the U.S. job market. The data underscores the importance of informed decision-making for job seekers navigating their employment journey in the U.S.

Who can benefit from ITFI?

International education professionals, labor market analysts, policymakers, international talent, and hiring managers can all benefit from ITFI.

For those who value well-trained talent, ITFI can serve as a benchmark for the current job market thus raising awareness of the value of international talents, to create better guidance for companies seeking to diversify their applicant pool.

Where can one find ITFI?

The ITFI is released daily on F1 Hire's website https://f1hire.com/ITFI and F1 Hire web browser extension at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

According to Andrew Chen, CEO of F1 Hire: "Our mission at F1 Hire is to empower international talents with the tools and information they need to succeed in the U.S. job market. The International Talent Friendliness Index (ITFI) is a testament to our commitment to transparency and ensuring that talents make well-informed decisions about their career paths. We are dedicated to raising awareness among employers who have never hired international talents. One of our ultimate goals is to increase the index by tenfold."

About F1 Hire:

F1 Hire, LLC is a fast-growing, innovative tech company focused on creating solutions to enhance the experience of international talents seeking employment opportunities in the United States. Our flagship product, F1 Hire, is a groundbreaking web browser extension and a must-have tool designed to connect international talents with U.S. job opportunities.

www.f1hire.com

Media Contact:

Minna Wang

[email protected]

Reference:

White House Executive order: (https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/10/30/fact-sheet-president-biden-issues-executive-order-on-safe-secure-and-trustworthy-artificial-intelligence/#:~:text=The%20Executive%20Order%20establishes%20new,around%20the%20world%2C%20and%20more.)

NAFSA report: https://www.nafsa.org/blog/international-stem-talent-and-us-research-competitiveness

Media Contact

Minna Wang, F1 Hire, 1 4047473266, [email protected], www.f1hire.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE F1 Hire