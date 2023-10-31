Reality Check: IPG's Virtual Showroom Transforms Ecommerce Packaging

IPG's cutting-edge virtual showroom is reshaping ecommerce packaging decisions with immersive AR and VR experiences

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPG (Intertape Polymer Group), a leading packaging company, has taken a giant leap forward in reshaping the world of ecommerce with its new virtual showroom, accessible through both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). This innovative tool, available on IPG's website, allows users to step inside a virtual showroom where they can experience various products and machinery up close.

IPG's virtual showroom isn't just a novel concept; it's a game-changer for businesses seeking to optimize their packaging processes. With VR and AR technologies, users can explore a lifelike environment, providing an unparalleled understanding of how IPG products function in real-world scenarios. The virtual reality training spaces allow users to explore packaging machines with a 360 degree view and learn different features with video demonstrations. Whether a small business owner or a logistics manager for a large corporation, this immersive experience enables users to make more informed decisions about packaging solutions.

On the other hand, the showroom's AR feature allows users to place IPG products and visualize them at a life-size scale in their own workspace. By simply scanning a QR code using a smartphone, users can project a packaging product into their surroundings. This feature provides a tangible sense of dimensions and size, eliminating any guesswork that might arise from traditional online product listings. It's as if you have the product right in front of you, without the need for physical samples.

IPG's virtual showroom currently displays five top innovative products including the A3 Pro Inflatable Void Fill System, the X-Fill Pro™ Paper Void Fill System, the Perfect Packer™, the USA 2024-SB Uniform Semi-Automatic Case Sealer, and the RSA 2625-TB Random Semi-Automatic Case Sealer. All five products are accessible for a VR or AR experience in one showroom, allowing users to easily switch between learning about each product at once.

In addition to streamlining operations, IPG's virtual showroom contributes to environmental sustainability. By helping businesses make informed decisions about packaging materials and designs, it aids in reducing unnecessary waste and promotes the use of eco-friendly options. This not only benefits the planet but can also enhance a company's reputation as a responsible, environmentally-conscious brand.

As businesses strive to adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving world of e-commerce, tools like IPG's virtual showroom are invaluable. AI powered solutions can help empower decision-makers to make informed choices that can drive efficiency, reduce costs, and benefit the environment. In this new era of online shopping, IPG is leading the way, proving that when it comes to packaging, seeing is indeed believing.

Learn more about IPG's Virtual Showroom at https://www.itape.com/showroom/

