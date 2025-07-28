Reality Icons & Arizona Natives Nikki and Brie Garcia Bring Star Power to Bonita Bonita Wine Dinner at We-Ko-Pa Resort

"We are thrilled to bring Bonita Bonita to We-Ko-Pa Resort, a truly stunning destination that embodies the spirit of celebration and connection." said Nikki and Brie Garcia, co-owners of Bonita Bonita Wine. Post this

The exclusive evening promises a fusion of red-carpet vibes and culinary excellence. Guests will enjoy a five-course strolling dinner expertly paired with premium selections from Bonita Bonita Wines, the Napa Valley wine label co-founded by the Garcia sisters. With their bold vision and love of celebration, Nikki and Brie are collaborating with Ember's award-winning culinary team—led by Executive Chef Will Thompson, Chef de Cuisine Jon Harris and Advanced Sommelier Dennis Payne—to create an immersive dining experience that's equal parts elegance, flavor and star power.

Kicking off at 7 p.m. with passed hors d'oeuvres, including a seafood display on ice and Ember's artisanal charcuterie display paired with Bonita Bonita Blanc de Blanc NV, the event transitions into a guided wine and food pairing tour featuring standout dishes such as:

Seasonal Summer Greens Presentation, paired with Bonita Bonita Sauvignon Blanc (2024)





(2024) Seared Diver Scallop & Lobster Risotto, paired with Bonita Bonita Chardonnay (2023)





Signature Duet of A5 Wagyu & Prime Beef Cheek, paired with Bonita Bonita Meritage (2022)





Sweet Table of House-Made Petit Fours by Pastry Chef Jolie Skwiercz , paired with Bonita Bonita Zinfandel (2023)

Guests will also enjoy live entertainment, mingle with hosts Nikki and Brie and receive insider food and wine pairing information from Ember's Sommelier and first-class service team.

"We could not be more excited to host Nikki and Brie here at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort for the launch of their new label, Bonita Bonita by Nikki and Brie," said Harold Baugus, general manager of We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. "We're honored to be the first casino in Arizona to carry their wine. Bringing these two Scottsdale ladies home to launch their collection is, in our opinion, the perfect pairing for Ember and We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort."

Tucked just minutes outside North Scottsdale, Ember is more than a fine dining venue. It's an award-winning culinary destination. Recognized with four consecutive Wine Spectator "Best of Award of Excellence" honors, three consecutive OpenTable Diners' Choice Awards and a Restaurant Guru Recommendation Badge, Ember continues to draw food and wine enthusiasts from across the Southwest.

The Bonita Bonita Wine Dinner is the latest in a growing list of high-profile events hosted at Four Diamond, We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, reinforcing its reputation as Arizona's rising premier destination for luxury, lifestyle and celebrity-hosted experiences. With versatile indoor and outdoor venues, world-class hospitality and awe-inspiring mountain views, We-Ko-Pa is increasingly the choice for event producers, brand launches and unforgettable gatherings.

For more information about the Bonita Bonita Wine Dinner and to reserve limited-supply tickets, go to WekopaCasinoResort.com.

About Nikki and Brie Garcia

Nikki and Brie Garcia, formerly known as the Bella Twins, began their careers as professional wrestlers in 2007 and rose to mainstream fame with the reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas. Their love of wine inspired the launch of their first label, Bella Radici, in 2017, followed by Bonita Bonita Wine. Today, they continue to share their passion for wine through their growing brand and occasional television appearances. For more information, go to BonitaBonita.com.

About We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

Owned and operated by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, the spectacular 167,000-square-foot We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort boasts state-of-the-art gaming, a variety of specialty fine and casual dining restaurants and live entertainment. The attached AAA Four Diamond hotel offers 246 luxurious guestrooms and suites; 25,000 square feet of meeting space; and two resort-style outdoor pools. The casino resort's proximity to the two highly acclaimed courses at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club and numerous outdoor activities at Fort McDowell Adventures make it the ideal destination for a vacation or business function or special event. For more information, go to WekopaCasinoResort.com.

Media Contact

Jocelyn Huffman, We-Ko-Pa Casino and Resort, 1 (480) 549-4395, [email protected], https://www.wekopacasinoresort.com/

SOURCE We-Ko-Pa Casino and Resort