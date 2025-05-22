Reality TV Star and Political Strategist Omarosa Graduates from Law School with Distinction

"Graduating from Southern University Law School has been enriching," said Manigault Newman. "I'm proud to have balanced my studies with my work in entertainment, and I look forward to using my legal education to advocate for justice in every field I touch." Post this

Globally recognized for her groundbreaking appearances in reality television and her influential role as a White House advisor across two presidential administrations, Manigault Newman has brilliantly redirected her career towards law and public service. Her journey at SULC embodies an unwavering commitment to advocacy, leadership, and the pursuit of justice.

While pursuing the rigorous dual-degree program, she also starred in the popular Hulu reality TV competition series Got to Get Out, showcasing her remarkable tenacity and talent both on screen and in her academic pursuits.

Manigault Newman is set to embark on a new chapter that seamlessly combines her legal expertise with her extensive experience in media and politics, as she continues to champion transformative causes at the intersection of law, policy, and business.

