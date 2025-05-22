Reality TV Star and Political Strategist Omarosa Graduates from Law School with Distinction

Southern University Law Center Celebrates Omarosa Manigault Newman
BATON ROUGE, La., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern University Law Center proudly celebrates the graduation of Omarosa Manigault Newman, a remarkable television personality, political strategist, and former White House aide who has earned her Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration (JD/MBA) degrees.
Graduating with distinction, Manigault Newman exemplified leadership as President of the SULC Rotaract chapter and Senior Editor of the Journal of International Law, Business & Policy. Her induction into the esteemed Order of Barristers highlights her exceptional oral advocacy and legal writing skills, reflecting her hard work and dedication.
Globally recognized for her groundbreaking appearances in reality television and her influential role as a White House advisor across two presidential administrations, Manigault Newman has brilliantly redirected her career towards law and public service. Her journey at SULC embodies an unwavering commitment to advocacy, leadership, and the pursuit of justice.
While pursuing the rigorous dual-degree program, she also starred in the popular Hulu reality TV competition series Got to Get Out, showcasing her remarkable tenacity and talent both on screen and in her academic pursuits.
Manigault Newman is set to embark on a new chapter that seamlessly combines her legal expertise with her extensive experience in media and politics, as she continues to champion transformative causes at the intersection of law, policy, and business.
Media Contact
Christopher Sibley, The Sibley Firm, 1 3235596781, [email protected]
SOURCE Southern University Law Center
Share this article