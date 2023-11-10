Reallusion AccuFACE Revolutionizes Facial Tracking from Live and Recorded Video

"AccuFACE is a game changer for facial tracking production that actually works with live and pre-recorded videos. Now cost and geographic constraints can be overcome to allow actors and voice talent to collaborate from around the world. - John Martin, VP of Marketing, Reallusion Post this

Capture facial performances from any video source

AccuFACE is a video-based AI facial mocap tool designed to capture facial expressions from any footage. When it comes to live webcam performances, AccuFACE is the go-to choice, offering compatibility with standalone USB web cameras or laptops equipped with integrated webcams. It delivers optimal tracking resolution at 720p and a smooth 30 frames per second. Furthermore, the software allows users to easily rotate or mirror the recording, accommodating mobile video feeds from mounted helmet cams.

Users can forego the high costs associated with special mocap equipment and opt for consumer-grade cameras or commonplace mobile phones to create footage. Or, they can choose to directly capture facial animation from recorded videos. AccuFACE empowers remote collaboration by enabling production studios to seamlessly work with professional actors and voice talents from around the world. This liberates animation productivity from equipment dependencies and the limitations of time and location, providing a flexible and efficient solution for content creators.

AccuLIPS: lip-sync enhancer and multilingual enabler

The built-in AccuLIPS engine enables intricate lip and tongue motion where other facial mocap systems fall short. By extracting text data from the voice, AccuLIPS generates an additional viseme track for precise lipsync editing.

If added with corresponding text scripts, the lips detection accuracy can be improved. By cleverly bypassing voice-to-text recognition, AccuLIPS can extend its capabilities to languages beyond English, while free tools are readily available to convert non-English text files into their romanized counterparts.

AccuFACE also captures synchronized audio data and facial animation, enabling the rapid generation of voice-synced animations using audio from the webcam, microphone, or recorded video. Regardless of the source media framerate being set at 24, 30, or 60 fps, the AccuFACE engine will consistently generate audio-synced animations according to the source framerate.

Full-spectrum calibration and mocap refinement

By establishing a neutral baseline and tailoring brow movements for optimal results, AccuFACE can be used to enhance the performer's expressive capabilities. Calibration profiles can be conveniently saved and reused within the same mocap setup. The versatility of LIVE and VIDEO mode calibrations also allows for effortless alignment between live performers and the sourcing of calibration frames from multiple video files. It presents a comprehensive toolkit designed to tackle typical facial mocap challenges, ultimately bringing artists closer to achieving flawless animation.

LIVE Mode Calibration: Tailor the character's facial settings to match the live performer with an easy-to-follow guided process, and receive immediate animation feedback for thorough refinement.

VIDEO Mode Calibration: When obtaining the ideal calibration poses from a single video source proves challenging, AccuFACE offers the flexibility to search for calibration frames across multiple video files.

Strength Balancing: Adapt regional strength adjustments to the actor's individuality and balance expression intensity.

Smooth Filter: Eliminate undesirable spasms from the tracking data as a result of exceeding tracking angles, excessive hair coverage, or uneven lighting and shadowing.

Denoise: AccuFACE offers a comprehensive toolkit to address these common challenges, bringing artists several steps closer to achieving flawless animation.

Anti-Interference: Cross-region interference and cross-triggering can lead to muddied expressions. AccuFACE interference cancellation can reduce unwanted head, brow, and mouth movements.

Timecode sync for lossless recording

Timecode-based full-frame animation recording, independent of computer performance. Capture up to 60 fps of clean facial animation data without frame drops.

Other Features

Boost or decrease facial blendshape signals sent from AccuFACE tracker.

Multi-pass recording for layering or replacing selected facial animation.

Compatible with Character Creator's CC3+ facial rig standard, tools and pipeline for custom character creation.

Access to Reallusion digital human and stylized content ecosystems.

With iClone Motion LIVE, AccuFACE can sync with body mocap and data gloves for full-body live performance.

Pricing Information - AccuFACE for iClone 8 is offered at a price of $499. Reallusion is offering a launch special price of $250 with 50% off. This is a limited-time offer and is only available at reallusion.com/store.

