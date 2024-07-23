Reallusion Launches Free Character Creator Auto Setup for Autodesk 3ds Max

Streamline your 3D character workflow with Character Creator's (CC) Auto Setup tool for Autodesk 3ds Max and Reallusion's latest innovation.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reallusion, a pioneer in enhancing the character workflows of 3D software users, is thrilled to announce the release of the free Character Creator Auto Setup for Autodesk 3ds Max. This groundbreaking tool automates the setup of shaders and rigs for CC Characters, offering lookdev essentials like lighting and PBR swapping to significantly streamlining the character creation process. Finally, realistic Arnold or V-Ray renders of CC or ActorCore characters is now possible without manual material graph setups.

SEAMLESS CHARACTER AND ANIMATION IMPORT INTO 3DS MAX

3ds Max has been a cornerstone in the industry for 30 years, widely adopted by professionals for 3D modeling, animation production, archviz, concept art, and game development. Its powerful scripting capabilities make it essential for studios maintaining long-standing production workflows.

Character Creator, iClone, and ActorCore offer high-quality characters, animations, and assets for film studios and game developers. Traditionally, importing these characters into 3ds Max required complex setups, including creating and assigning material graphs for each part of the character. The Reallusion Auto Setup tool reduces workloads by automating the Digital Human shader and PBR material assignments for characters, outfits, props, and scenes in 3ds Max.

EFFORTLESS ANIMATION WITH CONTROL RIGS

The Auto Setup tool allows designers to easily add facial and body control rigs for custom animation of imported CC characters. The facial rig enables detailed expressions and triggers wrinkle texture blends for enhanced realism. For body rigs, users can choose from native Biped or CAT rigs for further pose control, allowing quick animation of their characters in 3ds Max.

UNLIMITED COLOR AND MATERIAL VARIATIONS FOR CROWD ACTORS

The Auto Setup tool for crowd scenes enhances ActorCore characters by generating diverse colorways and variations in skin and hair textures. This enables seamless character appearance adjustments and facilitates dynamic crowd simulations using instances derived from a minimal number of digital actors.

LIGHTNING-FAST TURNAROUNDS WITH INTEGRATED LOOK DEV

The Auto Setup Look Dev mode supports different lighting presets for quick visualizations, including close-ups and full-body shots. It also provides HDR templates for rapid HDRi render previews, allowing the rotation of HDR backgrounds and loading of custom EXR images for changing direct and ambient lighting. Parameters such as global exposure and color temperature can be adjusted, giving greater control over the final appearance of their characters.

FREE DOWNLOAD AND UPCOMING BETA VERSION FOR MAYA

The Auto Setup for 3ds Max is available for free download upon registration on the Reallusion website. Recognizing Maya's pivotal role in film and game production, Reallusion is also developing a beta version of the Auto Setup tailored for Maya. Interested users can gain early access by signing up through an online form. For more information, including download instructions, visit the website.

