Reallusion Releases Fully Rigged Character Bases for Free Download

Reallusion offers five sets of CC characters for free. Users can easily register on the official Reallusion website to access these valuable resources.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reallusion, a trailblazer in simplifying character creation processes and breaking down animation barriers for 2D & 3D artists, is excited to announce the release of its highly praised Character Creator (CC) character bases, now accessible for free download. Recognized for their well-balanced and fully rigged topology, these animatable character bases facilitate effortless customization for a wide range of scenarios.

The free CC character base is accessible for both personal and commercial purposes, encompassing applications like filmmaking, animation, gaming, 3D printing, and education.

FIVE CHARACTER BASES FOR FREE DOWNLOAD

To familiarize more individuals to the benefits of CC bases, Reallusion is generously offering five sets of CC characters for free. Interested parties can easily register on the official Reallusion website to access these valuable resources. The five bases encompass both cartoony and realistic male and female characters, as well as a neutral character. Each base is provided in three file formats — OBJ, FBX, and ZTL — accompanied by high-resolution textures. These bases can smoothly integrate into any 3D software, like Blender and ZBrush, thereby streamlining workflows.

WELL-BALANCED TOPOLOGY FOR MORPHING AND ANIMATION

Distinguishing itself from other bases on the market, CC character bases feature exceptionally balanced topology, making them not only ideal for animation but also for morph design and sub-divisional sculpting. Additionally, they come pre-loaded with 150 facial morphs meticulously crafted for expressive and accurate lip-sync animation.

FULL-FACIAL AND -BODY RIGS FOR POSING AND MOTION CONTROL

Furthermore, owing to their fully rigged nature, users can effortlessly transition from sculpting in other software to animating in Character Creator, utilizing its built-in skeleton for seamless motion creation.

CUSTOM CHARACTER DESIGN FOR GAME, FILM AND 3D PRINT

The download package includes a ZBrush ZTL file that includes subtools for eyes, brows, teeth, and tongue. This segmentation facilitates easier manipulation, adjustment, or hiding of individual elements within the ZBrush subtool list. The updated character can seamlessly GoZ to and from Character Creator while retaining its bone rig for animation and game production.

Reallusion has also dedicated significant effort to enable ZBrush designers to pose and animate their models effectively. Whether sculpting for animation, posing for 3D printing, or detailing expressions, a comprehensive character pipeline between ZBrush and Character Creator is provided.

For those eager to delve into an enhanced character creation experience, Reallusion warmly invites users to download Character Creator for free. Enthusiasts of all skill levels can unlock advanced functionalities and a wealth of content for a deeper engagement in the creative process.

To access further details and download Character Creator, please visit Reallusion's website.

Free CC Base Characters Download

For more information regarding usage regulations and limitations, please refer to the end-user license agreement (Section 5: Character Creator Base Model License).

Learn more of Character Creator

Media Contact

Atilas Wang, Reallusion Inc., +886289121028, [email protected], https://www.reallusion.com/

John Martin II, Reallusion Inc., 6156738814, [email protected], https://www.reallusion.com/

SOURCE Reallusion Inc.