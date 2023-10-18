Reallusion Unveils ZBrush Face Tools, letting Character Artists Turn Concept into Animation

Face Tools facilitates seamless integration between Character Creator (CC) and ZBrush, marks a significant leap forward in interlinking these two powerful tools and underscores Reallusion's dedication to pushing the boundaries of creative possibilities. Tweet this

Groundbreaking Design Solutions

The power trio of Character Creator, ZBrush, and Face Tools opens new creative avenues beyond existing possibilities by crossing the traditional divide between artistic and technical disciplines.

From 3D Concepting to Final Animation: Character artists, who were previously confined to sculpting concepts and producing static models, can now handle the entire character production process from modeling to animation, regardless of their skill levels.

Express Pipeline

Face Tools provides artists with a comprehensive set of tools designed to enhance productivity and achieve previously unattainable results. Among its features is the capability to leverage ZBrush for sculpting 3D scans or utilizing premade models, seamlessly converting them into CC characters for real-time animation. This remarkable functionality is enabled by the extensive depth of the Reallusion tool stack, which encompasses iClone for keyframe and mocap animation, along with Headshot 2.0 for converting 3D heads from both models and photographs.

New Key Features

Rapid Iterations using Pre-rigged Base Meshes: Utilize CC morphs to quickly approximate the character's appearance. With just one click, send it to ZBrush for detailed sculpting and polypainting. Easily update the sculpting details back to the CC model, complete with baked diffuse, normal, and cavity maps.

Core Technology

Face Tools is backed by a powerful feature set that distinguishes it from the standard fare of ZBrush plugins. These features facilitate greater interaction between CC and ZBrush subtools and polygroups, while also providing conversion techniques to optimize the use of ZBrush's native displacement and polypaint channels. Ultimately, these underlying technologies focus on delivering the best user experience by intertwining the strengths of CC and ZBrush.

New Key Features

Subtool Support: Experience the convenience of breaking down your character into ZBrush subtools, benefitting from identical model structures that effortlessly facilitate character transfers between ZBrush and Character Creator.

For further production information

About Reallusion

Reallusion software is a platform for digital human character creativity and animation design. Emphasizing character scalability for creative and industry projects, Reallusion's real-time characters populate media and entertainment, metaverse, digital twin factories, architectural visualizations, and AI simulations.

Media Contact

Finnie Lu, Reallusion Inc., 886903363701, [email protected], https://www.reallusion.com/

JOHN MARTIN II, Reallusion Inc., 6156738814, [email protected], https://www.reallusion.com/

SOURCE Reallusion Inc.