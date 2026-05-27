Realm Launches Nationwide, Bringing Its Chef-Crafted Savory Veggie Crisps to Snack Lovers Everywhere

"Realm was born out of a simple frustration: the majority of the snack aisle is still somehow the same old processed stuff. On the other end, a lot of the healthy options miss on flavor," said Elise Runde Voss, CEO and Co-Founder of Realm. Post this

Realm was created for people who are tired of choosing between legacy chips loaded with junk and overly healthy snacks that feel more like a compromise than a craving. The brand's answer is a new kind of savory veggie snack: bold, crunchy, actually satisfying, and built to compete on flavor first. Realm's Savory Veggie Crisps are made with purple and orange sweet potato, cauliflower, and cassava infused with chia. They're popped in avocado oil and finished with seasoning developed alongside a Michelin-star chef. Realm's three flavors are gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, vegan, and do not contain any seed oils, artificial colors, or fake flavors.

"Realm was born out of a simple frustration: the majority of the snack aisle is still somehow the same old processed stuff. On the other end, a lot of the healthy options miss on flavor," said Elise Runde Voss, CEO and Co-Founder of Realm. "We wanted to create something with real ingredients that felt more modern, but was still satisfying. The goal was never to make something merely acceptable as a healthy alternative – it was to make a snack people genuinely love."

Before launching online, Realm built early traction across airports, universities, hospitality, and regional retail – from rolling out first in Chicago-based grocery stores and Hy-Vee in the Midwest to notable locations, including San Francisco International Airport, Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, and Hotel Greystone in Miami Beach. That early footprint helped validate what the founders believed from the start: there was room in the market for a snack brand with real product credibility and a sharper point of view.

"We spent 18 months developing the seasoning, the crunch, and the overall snacking experience because we didn't want to make a crisp that people bought once for the ingredients and never wanted again," said Lauren Benbassat, COO and Co-Founder of Realm. "Working with a Michelin-star chef helped us push the flavor far beyond what people expect from a veggie-based snack."

With its nationwide online launch, Realm is expanding access to a brand that has already begun to resonate across multiple channels – and bringing its irreverent, flavor-first take on snacking to households well beyond its early markets.

Realm Savory Veggie Crisps are available now at www.realmfoods.com in all three flavors, as well as curated variety packs in both grab-and-go and standard bag formats.

About Realm

Realm is a female-founded snack brand making chef-crafted savory veggie crisps with bold flavor, real vegetables, and zero preachiness. Built for people who want snacks that taste incredible without the false wellness claims, Realm brings cultural edge, craveability, and a modern point of view to the chip aisle. Realm's Savory Veggie Crisps are popped in avocado oil and developed to deliver a full-flavor snack experience without compromise. Learn more at www.realmfoods.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Pena, Realm, 1 863-670-6939, [email protected]

SOURCE Realm