Realmo Commercial RE Platform Pioneers Unrestricted Access to Sales Records in the US

CRE platform Realmo introduces a Recently Sold feature that gives everyone unlimited access to real-time verified transaction data on commercial property sales in the US. Paired with Realmo's proprietary big-data insights and AI-powered engine, this update is likely to become a real market disruption.
BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monitoring actual and verified sales of commercial real estate across the US market at no cost has become a reality for the first time as Realmo, an AI-powered CRE platform, announced the launch of its Recently Sold feature. The new section of the platform provides users with access to typically paywalled transaction data on the US commercial real estate market in real time based on an array of filters, bringing transparency and credibility to the industry.
The launch of the Recently Sold category on the Realmo's platform pioneers unlimited market monitoring opportunities for all users. They can now turn to the new feature to browse commercial real estate sales using a variety of filters, such as location, price, date, and more. The new feature paves the way for a transparent bird's eye view of the market, highlighting actual property sales, giving users the ability to analyze both market dynamics, and allowing them to gain insights into potential investment opportunities.
Recently Sold feature has been seamlessly integrated with Realmo's proprietary AI tools to grant users easy access to vast amounts of market data. Among the most important insights provided by the new section are a property valuation AI module for smart price estimation, cap rate–based income modeling, and comparable sales analysis for making informed financial decisions. Other valuable tools made available to all users for free include AI-calculated alternative use scenarios for properties and comprehensive location intelligence – a data-packed instrument that provides in-depth analysis of the real estate across a selected territory.
The approach taken by Realmo with the innovative Recently Sold section is much needed for the US commercial real estate market as it veers from the traditional subscription-based approach adopted by other platforms. The sales data that is usually locked behind paywalls is now made public by Realmo, thus setting a new standard of information availability in the US market.
The release of the new Recently Sold category is a major development for Realmo, as it reinforces the company's core mission of making commercial real estate data accessible, accurate, and free. The Realmo's team is confident that the new feature will drive platform adoption as it gives users more advanced and reliable tools for making smart financial decisions in the US market.
