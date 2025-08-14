Realmo Commercial RE Platform Pioneers Unrestricted Access to Sales Records in the US

Transparency, in both information and sales terms, is the foundation of trust in the CRE market. The new Recently Sold section we introduced is designed to guide all market participants, including sellers, investors, buyers, brokers, and even tenants, and give them an effective decision-making tool. Post this

Recently Sold feature has been seamlessly integrated with Realmo's proprietary AI tools to grant users easy access to vast amounts of market data. Among the most important insights provided by the new section are a property valuation AI module for smart price estimation, cap rate–based income modeling, and comparable sales analysis for making informed financial decisions. Other valuable tools made available to all users for free include AI-calculated alternative use scenarios for properties and comprehensive location intelligence – a data-packed instrument that provides in-depth analysis of the real estate across a selected territory.

The approach taken by Realmo with the innovative Recently Sold section is much needed for the US commercial real estate market as it veers from the traditional subscription-based approach adopted by other platforms. The sales data that is usually locked behind paywalls is now made public by Realmo, thus setting a new standard of information availability in the US market.

The release of the new Recently Sold category is a major development for Realmo, as it reinforces the company's core mission of making commercial real estate data accessible, accurate, and free. The Realmo's team is confident that the new feature will drive platform adoption as it gives users more advanced and reliable tools for making smart financial decisions in the US market.

Media Contact

Alexandra Goss, Director of Public Relations, 1 6173299898, [email protected] , https://realmo.com

SOURCE Realmo