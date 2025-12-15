realprotect Names Maxx Williamson Director of REI Strategic Accounts

"Maxx brings a unique blend of industry expertise, charisma, and a client-first mindset to this new role." Lee Rogers, President of realprotect Post this

In his new role, Williamson will lead growth efforts for realprotect's REI accounts nationwide, focusing on forward-thinking strategies and embracing new technology to educate and empower clients. His approach aims to transform insurance from an afterthought into an essential part of every investor's toolkit.

"I'm very excited to join realprotect at such an exciting time of growth," said Williamson. "The company's vision for the future aligns greatly with my mission to redefine how investors view insurance, helping them utilize it as one of their most valuable tools. I look forward to working with my new, exceptionally talented realprotect team, and working in stride with clients as a true partner, progressing side by side with them into the future as we grow, together."

Lee Rogers, President of realprotect, commented on the appointment:

"Maxx brings a unique blend of industry expertise, charisma, and a client-first mindset to this new role, and realprotect is excited for him to cultivate his extensive industry relationships to help us fulfill our mission of serving and protecting residential real estate investors. When you couple Maxx's passion for the industry alongside the exciting new technology initiatives we have recently implemented at realprotect.com, I truly feel he will help us to expand our footprint and capabilities with his detail-oriented and solutions-focused approach to protecting real estate investors."

With Maxx Williamson now leading REI Strategic Accounts, realprotect is poised to challenge outdated perceptions of insurance and redefine how it truly supports investors, delivering them greater peace of mind.

For more information about realprotect's services, technology initiatives, or to start connecting with Maxx Williamson directly, please visit his page at https://realprotect.com/maxx/.

About

realprotect, a member of Legacy Risk Solutions, is a leading national insurance broker specializing in coverage for real estate investment assets. Licensed in all 50 states, we deliver innovative, custom-designed insurance solutions tailored to the needs of real estate investors. Partnering with global insurers, realprotect offers comprehensive policies that protect investments of every size and type—providing confidence and security for the real estate investment industry. For more information, visit https://realprotect.com/.

