RealTime Reservation Partners with Trilogy Spa Holdings for a New Era of RealTime Wellness Bookings, Beginning with The Plaza Hotel in New York

"What makes RealTime Reservation different is that they're building their system from the ground up, knowing exactly where the industry is headed. That gives us an opportunity to implement tools we simply couldn't before." John Grunbeck - President at Trilogy Spa Holdings Post this

A New Standard in Booking Technology

RealTime Reservation's customized solution addresses longstanding pain points in the spa industry, from complicated phone reservations to limited pricing transparency and static service menus. The platform enables:

Dynamic pricing tools that adjust rates based on demand, time, and service type

Smart upselling during the booking process (e.g., prompting a guest booking a 50-minute massage to upgrade to 80 minutes with special pricing)

Day and time-based pricing visibility, giving guests more flexible options

Cross-property suggestions, such as offering spa services to guests who've booked a pool cabana or luxury suite

"From a user experience perspective, our industry is starting to lead the way with time-based bookings and the integration of yield and dynamic pricing tools," said John Grunbeck - President at Trilogy Spa Holdings "What makes RealTime Reservation different is that they're building their system from the ground up, knowing exactly where the industry is headed. That gives us an opportunity to implement tools we simply couldn't before."

Trilogy Spa Holdings has built a reputation for performance-optimized, service-centric spa management through partnerships with luxury hospitality brands across the country. With a foundation in well-being, beauty, and hospitality, Trilogy delivers consistent, brand-aligned wellness experiences designed to increase spa profitability while efficiently serving guests.

Strategic Operational Gains

Beyond guest-facing improvements, the RealTime Reservation's integration brings powerful tools to Trilogy's operations:

Shift from phone to digital reservations, reducing staff time and labor costs

Enhanced digital marketing insights, including conversion tracking and campaign performance

Streamlined operations, allowing staff to focus more on guest care and service quality

With a proven track record of enhancing booking systems for major hospitality brands, RealTime Reservation continues to lead the industry in transforming ancillary revenue channels. The collaboration with Trilogy marks the company's expansion into the luxury wellness space with a customized, scalable system built for modern spa environments.

"We are excited to partner with Trilogy Spa Holdings to bring a new level of sophistication to the spa booking experience," said Shawn Tarter, President of RealTime Reservation. "By integrating our real-time, dynamic booking platform, we are not only enhancing the convenience and flexibility for guests, but also providing Trilogy with powerful tools to optimize pricing and operational efficiency. This partnership aligns with our commitment to pushing the boundaries of hospitality technology, and we look forward to expanding our impact on the wellness industry as we roll out this solution across Trilogy's premier spa destinations."

About RealTime Reservation

RealTime Reservation is a top hospitality tech provider that helps hotels, resorts, and other businesses streamline operations and enhance guest experiences. It's all-in-one platform simplifies operations and boosts ancillary revenue for hotels, spas, fitness centers, restaurants, parking facilities, and more.

With easy integration into major PMS, POS, and payment systems, RealTime Reservation allows properties to manage amenities, reservations, and guest interactions effortlessly. Guests can book services, activities, and dining options directly from their devices, while hotels can offer personalized packages and real-time concierge services.

Its suite of products helps businesses maximize pre-arrival revenue, apply dynamic pricing, and improve efficiency. Using AI-driven insights and direct integrations, RealTime Reservation unlocks new revenue opportunities and delivers a smooth, customized guest experience.

For more information visit https://www.realtimereservation.com or follow on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram

About Trilogy Spa Holdings

Trilogy provides comprehensive spa and wellness services that exceed expectations in operational performance, revenue, and guest experience across the hospitality, residential, club, and commercial industries. Built on a foundation of experienced spa operators, wellness and healthcare professionals, and beauty and hospitality industry veterans, Trilogy provides everything asset owners need for success – from turnkey operations and management services to full-service concepting and partnerships with premier beauty and wellness brands. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Cessie C. Communications, 1 7862950493, [email protected], https://www.realtimereservation.com/

SOURCE Cessie C. Communications